Nick Jonas And John Varvatos Meet & Greet Fans At Macy's Herald Square In New York City
21:06 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
|
WHAT:
|
John Varvatos and Macy's celebrate the launch of John Varvatos and Nick Jonas' fragrance, JVxNJ, at Macy's Flagship location, Herald Square. A creative collaboration between fashion designer John Varvatos and award-winning musician and actor Nick Jonas, JVxNJ is inspired by the duo's multi-faceted lives spent traveling and immersing themselves in cultures and cities that they love.
The first 150 customers to purchase a JVxNJ fragrance (4.2oz, $94.00) will receive special access to a Meet & Greet with John Varvatos and Nick Jonas at Macy's Herald Square on October 19th at 6PM (ET).
|
WHEN:
|
Friday, Oct. 19, 2018
|
WHERE:
|
Macy's Herald Square
|
TIME:
|
6:00PM
|
FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please visit https://www.macys.com/social/events
|
ABOUT NICK JONAS:
|
Multi-platinum, Grammy and Golden Globe nominated recording artist, actor, and award-winning songwriter, Nick Jonas released his self-titled debut album in November 2014. The critically-acclaimed album included the triple-platinum and #1 U.S. radio hit, "Jealous" and his sultry chart-climbing radio single, "Chains." A recipient of the Songwriters Hall of Fame's prestigious Hal David Starlight Award, Jonas released his sophomore solo album 'Last Year Was Complicated' in June 2016. The album, which included the platinum hit "Close" featuring Tove Lo, debuted as the #1 selling album of the week. In 2017, Nick released a new single "Find You" off his upcoming album. Jonas also co-wrote an original song titled "Home" for the movie FERDINAND, released by FOX Animation. The song was nominated for 2018 Golden Globe in the category of "Best Original Song." As an actor, Jonas garnered unanimous critical praise for his lead role in the 2016 Sundance Film Festival favorite GOAT. He also appeared in a guest-starring role in the Fox's horror-comedy series, "Scream Queens." Jonas starred in the gritty television show "Kingdom," a mixed martial arts drama that premiered in the fall of 2014. Jonas can be seen alongside Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black in JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE, Sony's reimagining of 1995's JUMANJI. The film has passed "Spider-Man" to become Sony's highest-grossing film ever at the U.S. box office. Jonas most recently completed production on Lionsgate's post-apocalyptic thriller, CHAOS WALKING, which also stars Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland, and is scheduled for release in 2019.
|
ABOUT JOHN VARVATOS:
|
Launched in 2000 with a collection of tailored clothing and sportswear, John Varvatos now represents an entire men's lifestyle that includes footwear, bags, belts, eyewear, jewelry, men's fragrances, and John Varvatos Star USA Collection, and Bootleg by John Varvatos. The designer has been recognized three times by the CFDA with an American Fashion Award for New Menswear Designer (June 2000) and Menswear Designer of the Year (June 2001 and June 2005) and was honored as GQ's "Designer of the Year" in 2007. In October 2013, John released his first book entitled John Varvatos: Rock in Fashion, which documents the elements of rock style that are intrinsic in the music community. Further rooting the brand in music, John Varvatos entered into a strategic partnership with Republic Records to formally launch John Varvatos Records in February 2014. In 2015, John received several accolades including Most Innovative at MR Magazine's MR Awards Honoring Game Changers in the Menswear Industry, the Cultural Icon Award at the T.J. Martell Foundation's 40th Anniversary Gala, the ACE Award for Designer of the Year given by the Accessories Council, and the Fashion Cares award given by the Samuel Waxman Foundation.
|
SOCIAL MEDIA: #JVxNJ
|
John Varvatos
|
Nick Jonas
|
Macy's HSQ
|
@JohnVarvatos
|
@NickJonas
|
@Macys
|
CONTACTS:
|
Macy's, Bridget Betances (Bridget.Betances@macys.com), 646-429-5204
|
Bratskeir & Company, Patricia Rappaport (Prappaport@bratskeir.com), 212-679-2233
|
John Varvatos, Loren Kegler, (LorenKegler@JohnVarvatos.com), 212-812-8050
SOURCE John Varvatos
Share this article