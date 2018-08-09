Nick Jonas And John Varvatos Meet & Greet Fans At Macy's Herald Square In New York City

Multi-platinum, Grammy and Golden Globe nominated recording artist, actor, and award-winning songwriter, Nick Jonas released his self-titled debut album in November 2014. The critically-acclaimed album included the triple-platinum and #1 U.S. radio hit, "Jealous" and his sultry chart-climbing radio single, "Chains." A recipient of the Songwriters Hall of Fame's prestigious Hal David Starlight Award, Jonas released his sophomore solo album 'Last Year Was Complicated' in June 2016. The album, which included the platinum hit "Close" featuring Tove Lo, debuted as the #1 selling album of the week. In 2017, Nick released a new single "Find You" off his upcoming album. Jonas also co-wrote an original song titled "Home" for the movie FERDINAND, released by FOX Animation. The song was nominated for 2018 Golden Globe in the category of "Best Original Song." As an actor, Jonas garnered unanimous critical praise for his lead role in the 2016 Sundance Film Festival favorite GOAT. He also appeared in a guest-starring role in the Fox's horror-comedy series, "Scream Queens." Jonas starred in the gritty television show "Kingdom," a mixed martial arts drama that premiered in the fall of 2014. Jonas can be seen alongside Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black in JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE, Sony's reimagining of 1995's JUMANJI. The film has passed "Spider-Man" to become Sony's highest-grossing film ever at the U.S. box office. Jonas most recently completed production on Lionsgate's post-apocalyptic thriller, CHAOS WALKING, which also stars Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland, and is scheduled for release in 2019.