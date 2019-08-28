Nick Karalis Named As New Chief Executive Officer At BioMatrix

WESTON, Fla., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy announced today its Board of Directors unanimously selected Nick Karalis as the company's Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Karalis, who currently serves as BioMatrix Chief Operating Officer, assumed the role on July 1, 2019. He will also serve on the company's Board of Directors.

"We are pleased to select Nick as the CEO of BioMatrix," shares Daniel Jinich, Chairman of the Board for BioMatrix. "Nick's clinical experience as a pharmacist combined with his business acumen and deep understanding of the specialty pharmacy industry will serve the organization well."

"I'm honored and grateful to the Board for the opportunity to lead this exceptional organization with dedicated professionals," said Nick. "I've spent my entire career building and managing organizations uniting healthcare stakeholders to remove barriers to care and improve patient outcomes. We have an incredible team at BioMatrix and we are well positioned to become the premier national specialty pharmacy for patients with complex health conditions."

Mr. Karalis is a graduate of University of the Sciences (formerly PCPS) and has over 25 years of executive leadership experience as a pharmacist and pharmacy owner/operator. He was a founding principal and CEO of Elwyn Pharmacy Group, which became part of BioMatrix in 2017. He also was a co-founder and President at Community Specialty Pharmacy Network (CSPN). Nick's prior experience includes various pharmacy companies he founded and operated. He is a member of Cardinal Health's National Advisory Board and on the Leadership Counsel for the American Red Cross. He is a founding Board member of Hellenic Hearts, a non-profit, and part of Leadership 100. Nick is an editorial board member of Specialty Pharmacy Times and the winner of the 2014 Smart/CEO Circle of Excellence award.

BioMatrix is a nationwide specialty pharmacy provider with 13 multi-accredited locations licensed in all 50 States. The family of companies include Matrix Health, Factor Support Network, MedEx BioCare, BiologicTx, Elwyn Pharmacy Group, Glen Rock Medical Pharmacy and Decillion Healthcare.

For more information on BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy, please visit www.biomatrixsprx.com.

About BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy

BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy offers comprehensive, nationwide specialty pharmacy services and digital health technology solutions for patients with chronic, difficult to treat conditions. Our commitment to every patient is to provide individualized pharmacy services, timely access to care, and focused education and support. We offer a tailored approach for a wide range of therapeutic categories, improving health and empowering patients to experience a higher quality of life.

