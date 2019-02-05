Nickel in the Global Automotive Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast for nickel in the global automotive market to 2023 by application (exhaust systems, engines, and batteries), by vehicle type (passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, and electric vehicles), by alloy type (steel alloy, nickel alloy, nickel cathode, and cast iron alloy) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)



The future of nickel in the global automotive market looks promising with opportunities for passenger cars and commercial and electric vehicles. Nickel in the global automotive market is expected to reach an estimated $13.4 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 24.5% from 2018 to 2023. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing penetration of nickel in engines, and the growth of electric vehicle production.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics for nickel in the global automotive market by industry, include development of nickel alloy foam and increased nickel content in electric vehicle batteries.



The study includes the market size for nickel in the global automotive market and forecast for nickel in the global automotive market through 2023, by application, vehicle type, material type and region as follows:



Nickel in the Global Automotive Market by Application ($ Million and kiloton from 2012 to 2023)

Exhaust System Engine Batteries Others



Nickel in the Global Automotive Market by Material Form ($ Million and kiloton from 2012 to 2023)

Steel Alloy Nickel Alloy Nickel Cathode Cast Iron Alloy



Nickel in the Global Automotive Market by Vehicle Type ($ Million and kiloton from 2012 to 2023)

Passenger Cars Light Commercial Vehicles Heavy Commercial Vehicles Electric Vehicles



Nickel in the Global Automotive Market by Region ($ Million and kiloton from 2012 to 2023)

North America US Canada Mexico Europe Germany Russia France United Kingdom Italy Turkey Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia The Rest of the World Brazil

Some of the nickel companies in the global automotive market profiled in this report include Vale, Nornickel, BHP Billiton, Jinchuan Group, Eramet and Sheritt and others.



On the basis of its comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that nickel for batteries is expected to become the largest application and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for nickel cathode batteries for electric vehicles.



Within this market, electric vehicles is expected to emerge as the largest segment and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increased electric vehicle production utilizing nickel content in nickel cobalt aluminum oxide (NCA) and nickel manganese cobalt oxide (NMC) batteries.



Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing electric vehicle production and increasing utilization of nickel in high-performance vehicle.



Some of the features of "Nickel in the Global Automotive Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" Include:

Market size estimates: Nickel in the global automotive market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Kilotons) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by application, and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Nickel in the global automotive market size by various applications such as application, vehicle type, and material type in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Nickel in the global automotive market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for nickel in the global automotive market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for nickel in the global automotive market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for nickel in the global automotive market by application (exhaust systems, engines, and batteries), by vehicle type (passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, and electric vehicles), by alloy type (steel alloy, nickel alloy, nickel cathode, and cast iron alloy) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks for nickel in the global automotive market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats for nickel in the global automotive market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends for nickel in the global automotive market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers for nickel in the global automotive market?

Q.8. What are the new developments for nickel in the global automotive market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players for nickel in the global automotive market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products for nickel in the global automotive market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been for nickel in the global automotive industry?



