Nickel Mining Market Analysis including Reserves, Production, Operating, Developing and Exploration Assets, Demand Drivers, Key Players and Forecasts, 2021-2026







Summary

"Global Nickel Mining to 2026" provides a comprehensive coverage on the global nickel industry. It provides historical and forecast data on nickel production by country, production by company, reserves by country and world nickel prices. The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the global nickel industry. It further profiles major nickel producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects by region.



Global nickel mine production is expected to reach 2,865.5 thousand tonnes (kt) in 2022, up by 6.8% over 2021, after registering an estimated 9.5% growth to 2,683.9kt in 2021, after increased volumes of production. Output from Colombia (+14.4%), Indonesia (+12.5%), New Caledonia (+8.4%), Brazil (7.6%), Russia (+7.0%) and China (+6.6%) will be significant contributors to overall growth. In contrast, production is expected to decline in South Africa (-31.3%), the Philippines (-10.5%) and Finland (-1.9%), owing to lower production from Oktyabrsky and Taimyrsky mines and the closure of African Rainbow Mineralsâ€™ Nkomati mine in 2021



Scope

- The report contains an overview of the global nickel mining industry including key demand driving factors affecting the global nickel mining industry. It provides detailed information on reserves, reserves by country, production, production by country, production by company, major operating mines, competitive landscape, major exploration and development projects.



