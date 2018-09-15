Nickelodeon's Double Dare Kicks Off Multi-City U.S. Tour, Hosted By Original Host Marc Summers And Beloved Sidekick Robin Russo

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nickelodeon, in partnership with Red Tail Productions, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Red Tail Entertainment, and CB Entertainment, announced that Nickelodeon's Double Dare Live, the multi-city live stage tour inspired by the iconic TV game show Double Dare. Double Dare Live will play Rosemont Theatre, Saturday, Nov 10th for one show at 7PM. Featuring original host Marc Summers and his beloved sidekick Robin Russo, the live stage show will debut on October 30 and will tour North America through November. Tickets are now on sale and selling quickly for this performance! For tickets, go to www.RosemontTheatre.com.

"Hosting the Double Dare Live tour couldn't be any more exciting, and I look forward to bringing the fun and messiness of Double Dare to audiences across the country," said Marc Summers. "Doing the show again with my sidekick Robin will fulfill childhood dreams of the generation that grew up with us and introduce this classic show to the next generation."

Double Dare Live will feature two teams comprised of selected audience members competing to win prizes by answering brain-bending trivia questions, completing messy physical challenges and ultimately facing the legendary obstacle course.

The brand-new Double Dare series premiered this summer and was ranked as one of the top three shows with K6-11 on all TV. Double Dare is hosted by digital creator and actress Liza Koshy, with original host Marc Summers providing color commentary on the challenges and lending his vast knowledge of the game and expertise to each episode.

Double Dare premiered on Oct. 6, 1986, on Nickelodeon, and ran from 1986-1993, making it the network's longest running game show. Marc Summers served as the show's original host from 1986-1993. Shortly after its debut, Double Dare became one of the most popular original daily programs on cable television. The series went into syndication in 1988, and was later revived as Super Sloppy Double Dare in 1989. The show also ran on broadcast television as Family Double Dare in 1988, followed by new versions on Nick, including Double Dare 2000.

SOURCE Rosemont Theatre

Related Links

http://www.rosemonttheatre.com

