NICKELODEON'S NICKFEST MUSIC FESTIVAL TO BE HEADLINED BY MONSTA X AND THE KID LAROI, OCT. 22-23, AT THE ICONIC ROSE BOWL STADIUM GROUNDS IN PASADENA, CALIF.

Tickets for Two-Day Event for Nickelodeon Super Fans of All Ages Go on Sale to the General Public Tuesday, July 26, at 10 a.m. (PT)

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nickelodeon today announced its star-studded performer lineup for NickFest, the two-day music festival for Nickelodeon super fans of all ages on Saturday, Oct. 22, and Sunday, Oct. 23, at the iconic Rose Bowl Stadium Grounds in Pasadena, Calif. Headlining the event are MONSTA X on Saturday, Oct. 22, and The Kid LAROI on Sunday, Oct. 23. American Express Platinum Card® Members can get early access to purchase GA and VIP tickets beginning Wednesday, July 20, at 10 a.m. (PT). Terms apply. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Tuesday, July 26, at 10 a.m. (PT). Tickets start at $115 and fans can subscribe to the NickFest email newsletter at www.nickfest.com, and follow NickFest on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook for more info on tickets and lineup announcements.

The following lineup of top music stars are slated to perform at NickFest:

Saturday, Oct. 22 : MONSTA X, Alec Benjamin , 24kGoldn, Dixie, KYLE, Olivia O'Brien , Salem Ilese, Chri$tian Gate$, Prentiss, Tiffany Day (DJ Set), Boys World, Andrea Botez , DJs Amira and Kayla, Sebastian Topete , Good Newz Girls, That Girl Lay Lay and Young Dylan.

MONSTA X, , 24kGoldn, Dixie, KYLE, , Salem Ilese, Chri$tian Gate$, Prentiss, (DJ Set), Boys World, , DJs Amira and Kayla, , Good Newz Girls, That Girl Lay Lay and Young Dylan. Sunday, Oct. 23 : The Kid LAROI, San Holo, Tai Verdes , Joshua Bassett , beabadoobee, LP Giobbi, Charly Jordan , G Flip, Kiiara, Little Jet, Ian Asher , 99 Goonsquad, Addison Grace , Ryan Prunty , Good Newz Girls, That Girl Lay Lay, Young Dylan and the cast of Monster High: The Movie.

NickFest will also showcase one-of-a-kind immersive experiences, rides and other interactive activities featuring the brand's most beloved shows and characters, including:

SpongeBob SquarePants Krusty Krab & Fry Cook Games : The nautical world of SpongeBob SquarePants and the Krusty Krab comes to life with an interactive game where guests can compete to assemble Krabby Patties.

: The nautical world of and the Krusty Krab comes to life with an interactive game where guests can compete to assemble Krabby Patties. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Training Course : Fans can enter the Turtles' lair, to run, jump, climb through an interactive obstacle course.

: Fans can enter the Turtles' lair, to run, jump, climb through an interactive obstacle course. That Girl Lay Lay's Roller Rink : Kids and families will grab a pair of skates and take a spin around That Girl Lay Lay's disco roller rink while top Nickelodeon talent perform live on the adjacent stage .

: Kids and families will grab a pair of skates and take a spin around That Girl Lay Lay's disco roller rink while top Nickelodeon talent perform live on the adjacent stage Slime Central : Only the bravest Nick kids--young and old--should step up to the Slime generator, where multiple fans will get slimed IRL!

: Only the bravest Nick kids--young and old--should step up to the Slime generator, where multiple fans will get slimed IRL! Nickelodeon Ferris Wheel : Guests can soar the skies on a Nickelodeon ferris wheel and experience NickFest from above.

Guests can soar the skies on a Nickelodeon ferris wheel and experience from above. You As Your Favorite Nick Character: Nick fans can get their own portrait in the style of their favorite Nickelodeon character with the help of a live character artist.

Nick fans can get their own portrait in the style of their favorite Nickelodeon character with the help of a live character artist. Nickelodeon Food Village: Featuring food stalls, food trucks, carts and hawkers throughout the festival, guests can sample themed food items from Nick shows.

In addition, the October festival will offer seasonal Halloween celebrations and surprises, including costume contests and themed experiences such as:

Loud House Hay Maze: As attendees make their way through the Loud House Hay Maze, they will uncover photo opportunities and unique surprises around every corner.

As attendees make their way through the Loud House Hay Maze, they will uncover photo opportunities and unique surprises around every corner. Pumpkin Patch: With Halloween around the corner, kids and families can pick their very own pumpkin in the patch, with a fun pumpkin painting project at the picnic tables.

With Halloween around the corner, kids and families can pick their very own pumpkin in the patch, with a fun pumpkin painting project at the picnic tables. Spookify Your Look: The NickFest glam station will give fans the opportunity to get into the Halloween spirit and transform their look into a Nickelodeon-inspired or their very own character.

NickFest will feature a VIP ticket that includes: access to special performance viewing areas, expedited entry, VIP parking, premium lounge access, dedicated concessions and more.

NickFest is sponsored by Bones Love Milk, Delimex and Lunchables with 100% Juice.

Nickelodeon, now in its 43rd year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

