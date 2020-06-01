Nickelytics Taps Techstars North American Sales Director and Skift Veteran Anthony DeRico to Lead Sales

TAMPA, Fla., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nickelytics, a Tampa-based mobility advertising startup has announced former Techstars and Skift executive Anthony DeRico has joined the leadership team as Head of Sales to lead sales and business development.

Anthony has nearly 15 years of experience in the digital media and advertising industry holding a range of positions with Dennis Publishing, Nielsen, and Access Intelligence. With a proven track record of focus and success, Anthony brings both talent and a broad network of contacts to bolster the business growth efforts at Nickelytics.

Anthony DeRico

Anthony was recently the Sales Director, North America for Techstars, the global network that helps entrepreneurs succeed. In that role there he connected corporate innovation strategy officers with visionary entrepreneurs who are developing emerging technologies to transform their businesses.

Prior to Techstars, Anthony was VP, Head of Sales for Skift, a business media company providing news, information, and events to the global community of travel industry professionals. He is credited with launching Skift's business from day one, securing key clients, developing new product lines, and growing a global sales team that produced $10 million in annual revenue.

"We are tremendously excited to welcome Anthony to the Nickelytics team. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience and we look forward to supporting him as we work diligently on sales growth in the coming months.", said Judah Longgrear, CEO and Founder of Nickelytics.

Anthony is the latest in a series of strategic leadership additions across the organization as Nickelytics continues to focus on opportunities in both the United States and European markets.

"Nickelytics has an impressive team, a compelling product offering and strong market opportunity. I am looking forward to joining them and contributing to the company's growth," said Anthony DeRico who will initially serve on an interim basis.

Techstars is a global network that helps entrepreneurs prosper. The program allows founders and their teams to connect with other experts who help their companies grow. Currently, the Techstars accelerator portfolio includes over 2,100 companies with a market cap of over $22 Billion.

Nickelytics recently completed Techstars' thirteen-week Smart Mobility Accelerator in Turin, Italy.

Nickelytics, a Techstars-backed company, delivers omnichannel ad campaigns by combining out of home advertising with online retargeting. We do this by integrating advertising campaigns with our micro-mobility and ride-sharing partners, track consumers exposed to the ad with our proprietary technology, and digitally retarget those consumers online. Simply put, we help advertisers connect offline exposure to online engagement.



Media Inquiries: Nissa Weisser, [email protected], 256-867-5026

SOURCE Nickelytics