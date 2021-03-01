Nickerson Appoints Allison Rosen Associate Director, PR & Communications, Real Estate

Most recently, Rosen served as Director, Communications of Public Relations and Community Engagement for The Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan , the high-profile cultural hub based on New York City's Upper West Side, where she oversaw PR for the center's many business verticals as well as crisis communications. Rosen's achievements included doubling earned media value equivalency and audience reach compared to previous two-year period, overseeing the Neighborhood Partners program, while also serving as a founding member on the Steering Committee for the Jewish Climate Coalition , composed of nearly 40 organizations that are adopting, creating, and promoting environmentally friendly practices.

Prior to the JCC, Rosen was the Director of Communications for New Jersey Realtors, where she elevated the $5 billion Realtor brand through NJ Realtors' comprehensive rebranding and led public relations, earned media, and marketing and advertising campaigns that engaged millions of consumers and the association's 50,000+ members.

"With 13 years of experience in brand positioning and PR for real estate and community-focused organizations and initiatives, including crisis management, Allison will provide strong leadership for our New York team and client-partners," said Lisa Nickerson, CEO and Founder of Nickerson. "The New York tri-state area is an important geographical focus for our client-partners and Allison's experience and relationships will be paramount in supporting Nickerson's growth goals."

As Associate Director, PR & Communications, Rosen will head up all public relations and communications efforts for Nickerson clients based in the New York, New Jersey, and Philadelphia markets, with a focus on the firm's real estate client-partners in the tri-state area including Sasaki, Callahan Construction Managers, Urban Land Institute, and Finegold Alexander Architects. Rosen will also support Nickerson clients including The Procopio Companies, Alliance Residential Company, The Bulfinch Companies, and Greatland Realty Partners. Additionally, Rosen will drive recruiting and new business with the agency's Director, PR & Communications, Paul Doyle.

"Nickerson's continued growth reflects the agency's unwavering commitment to client-partner success and creating a positive impact in key communities—and within industries—through effective storytelling," said Rosen. "I am thrilled for this opportunity to join the dynamic leadership team at Nickerson and re-establish the New York City office. I look forward to building a team that will further enhance results for the impressive clientele, while fostering an inclusive, team-first culture."

Rosen's PR leadership experience has elevated organizations, brands, and clients in New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, and D.C. She has served a multitude of industries, including real estate, non-profit, hospitality, tourism, fitness and wellness, and the arts. Rosen's early successes include managing publicity for Sesame Place theme park, Ride the Ducks Philadelphia, and author Mitch Albom's charity book launch for "Have a Little Faith." Later, she led the award-winning publicity and marketing campaigns for the nationally recognized Bank of America Festival of Arts, Books, and Culture at the Betty and Milton Katz JCC, where she publicized a range of public figures, including former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, Carrie Fisher, Henry Winkler, and Marlee Matlin.

Rosen remains active and involved in numerous industry and philanthropic organizations, and previously served on many appointed committees, including the National Association of Realtors' consumer advertising workgroup, which established a strategic brand-building partnership with ABC's Modern Family in 2016.

Nickerson expanded the company in 2020 by establishing a new presence in Los Angeles, while strengthening its leadership team with the onboarding of Doyle to lead the PR & Communications division. Rosen's hiring further solidifies the firm's East Coast/Northeast presence and real estate branding, marketing, and communications expertise. To help meet Nickerson's continued organic growth and new client demand, the company is actively recruiting team members across the country. Open recs include a Controller, Senior Manager of Social Media, Senior Managers of PR & Communications in Boston, Miami, and NYC, and a Senior Coordinator, Creative Services in LA.

About Nickerson

Nickerson is a full-service branding, marketing, and communications agency with team members in New York City, Los Angeles, Boston, and Miami. Utilizing our unique blend of communications, marketing, strategic planning, creative services, and risk and reputation management, we elevate the experiential journey, serving as a trusted, global partner to elite, forward-thinking brands. Nickerson was named PRDaily's '2019 Digital Marketing & Social Media Award winner for Crisis Communications/Reputation Management' and was a finalist for PRWeek's '2020 Best in Crisis' award. For more info visit nickersoncos.com.

