Nicklaus Companies Proudly Congratulates Jack Nicklaus as He Becomes an Honorary Citizen of St. Andrews

Prior to the start of this year's Open Championship at the birthplace of golf, golf's greatest champion will be made an honorary citizen, a distinction shared by only two other Americans, Bobby Jones and Benjamin Franklin

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When the 150th playing of the Open Championship commences at the place where it all began, the Old Course at St. Andrews, a special ceremony will be held to designate Jack Nicklaus as an honorary citizen of St. Andrews.

Nicklaus Companies proudly congratulations Jack on this extraordinary and fitting recognition of a lifetime dedicated to the game.

On July 12, The Royal Burgh of St. Andrews Community Council will bestow the honor to Nicklaus, who won two of his three Open titles at St. Andrews. The Old Course is also where Nicklaus chose to compete in his final major championship in 2005.

The distinguished honor has only been awarded to two other American citizens -- Nicklaus' boyhood golfing idol, Bobby Jones, in 1958, and U.S. founding father Benjamin Franklin, in 1759.

Nicklaus will be in attendance for the planned public ceremony where he will receive a scroll to mark the occasion. The festivities will begin with a tribute by noted St. Andrews golfer John Devlin on behalf of the town.

About Nicklaus Companies

For 50 years, the mission of Nicklaus Companies has been to enhance the golf experience and to deliver quality branded products and services on a global basis that mirror the high standards established in the career and life of its Founder, Jack Nicklaus.

The Nicklaus Companies' businesses include golf-course design, the development of golf and real estate communities, and the marketing and licensing of lifestyle products worldwide under the iconic Jack Nicklaus and Golden Bear brands.

Nicklaus Design, recognized as the world leader in golf course design, has created over 430 courses worldwide, open for play in 45 countries and 40 U.S states.

In 2007, Jack Nicklaus partnered with Howard Milstein to further the growth of the company and expand the branded businesses. In addition to institutionalizing the Nicklaus brands for the future, Milstein has instilled a personal philosophy of "A Brand That Gives Back" with products and partners committing to donations to help the Nicklaus Children's Health Care Foundation and other charities.

A leading entrepreneur in the golf industry, Milstein also created 8AM Golf , a family of companies that also includes GOLF Magazine and GOLF.com , Miura Golf , GolfLogix , Club Conex , True Spec Golf , Fairway Jockey , Chirp and Three's . All share a common mission to help players at all levels enjoy the game more.

The team at Nicklaus Companies prides itself with leveraging the brand's winning heritage to achieve excellence, growth and to champion social good.

Contact

PRCG | Sports

Jim Rocco

[email protected]

Cris Bruce

[email protected]

(212) 683-8100

SOURCE Nicklaus Companies