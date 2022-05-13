NICO Secures New Patent Approvals Supporting Neurosurgical Brain Access Solutions

Two new patents issued to NICO for its surgical access system, the system's assembly and method for use in brain surgery Tweet this

Pearson added that these two new patent approvals related to safe access to all regions of the brain are key to protecting the company's unique and revolutionary intellectual property. "We take IP protection of our innovative technologies very seriously and are proud of our proactive approach to protecting the technical advantages our tools offer neurosurgeons and healthcare providers."

NICO technologies have been featured in more than 170 peer-reviewed published papers with over 550 unique authors from major academic centers. The company is also the sponsor of ENRICH, a 300-patient $10 million randomized controlled clinical trial that seeks to compare outcomes between minimally invasive early surgical intervention of intracerebral hemorrhage clot removal exclusively using NICO technologies and the current medical management standard of care.

NICO Corporation is the first company to have developed and patented technologies to create an entirely new minimally invasive surgical market in neurosurgery that offers less invasive and less disruptive brain surgery for subcortical and skull base lesions, including hemorrhagic stroke – the most costly, deadly and debilitating form of stroke with no surgical solution to date. It is an evidence- and outcomes-based company dedicated to enabling new surgical options for brain abnormalities (some of which might have previously been inoperable) and the ability to create access for direct delivery of novel therapeutics and for the emerging world of brain implants.

