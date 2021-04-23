NicoKick Statement on Reports that Biden Administration May Lower Nicotine Levels in Cigarettes

WASHINGTON, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NicoKick, the world's leading e-commerce company in the smokeless industry, today released the following statement in response to the Biden administration's consideration to require a reduction in nicotine levels in all cigarettes sold in the United States.



"We are closely monitoring potential changes in Federal regulations of nicotine products. We believe it is important that any change in Federal policy be based on science and promote access to harm reduction products given the significant role these products play in converting traditional smokers to safer options," said Markus Lindblad, Head of External Affairs at NicoKick's parent company, the Haypp Group. "Providing safer alternatives to traditional tobacco products will save lives and improve public health. However, adult tobacco users will stop converting to safer alternatives, such as flavored nicotine pouches, gum, and mints, if all nicotine products are treated the same way. Policymakers at every level of government should be working to find solutions that recognize the role that reduced risk nicotine products can play in helping smokers quit cigarettes altogether rather than implementing a one-size-fits-all policy."

About NicoKick:

NicoKick is the world's leading e-commerce company in the smokeless industry, with customers in 34 countries. As users move away from traditional tobacco products toward healthier smokeless options, NicoKick's sales have continued to surge over the past two years throughout the country. The site is quickly becoming a one-stop shop for consumers interested in learning more about and purchasing smokeless tobacco products. To learn more about NicoKick, visit the website at: https://nicokick.com/learn-more.

