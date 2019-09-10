Nicol Cseko, VP of Product at Aarki, Wins Bronze Stevie® Award in 2019 International Business Awards®

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aarki is pleased to announce that Nicol Cseko, VP of Product at Aarki, was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Woman of the Year category at the 16th Annual International Business Awards® today.

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide — public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small — are eligible to submit nominations. The 2019 IBAs received entries from organizations in 74 nations and territories.

Aarki

Aarki's mission is to build the best mobile marketing ecosystem by connecting users to brands they love and by delivering performance at scale to customers that participate in its ecosystem. "It is an honor for Aarki that Nicol has been recognized by a great organization for her incredible talent at product management. She, along with the women leaders at Aarki, are instrumental in navigating a highly dynamic industry," said Sid Bhatt, CEO at Aarki.

Aarki is pleased to share a couple of the judges' thoughts on Nicol's work:

"It's rare for one individual to perform on both data and creative fronts but, obviously, Ms. Cseko is that rare individual. Bravo!"

"Creativity is the key to success in her domain and she demonstrates a lot of creativity in her work."

"It's a great honor for me to win this award. Being selected among so many inspiring and accomplished female leaders is a true pleasure," said Nicol Cseko, VP of Product at Aarki. "This would not be possible without the support of our exceptional team — the best one in the industry."

About Aarki

Aarki helps companies grow and re-engage their mobile users, using machine learning (AI), big data and engaging creative. We strive to deliver performance at scale across different marketing objectives to meet the target return on investment. Our data offers deep insights into user intent and usage habits. To drive performance, we activate our data assets through proprietary machine learning algorithms and engage users in real-time with personalized creative. Aarki has been recognized by The American Business Awards, Red Herring 100, Internet Advertising Competition, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, Horizon Interactive Awards, and The Wires by Exchange Wire. For more information, please visit www.aarki.com or follow us on Twitter: @aarkimobile.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

Media Contact:

Fellese Co

Email: media@aarki.com

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE Aarki

Related Links

http://www.aarki.com

