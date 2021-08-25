Nicol Investment Company Announces Upland Park -- $200MM Mixed-Use District Coming To Huntsville

The master plan includes The Kelvin, a 301-unit Class-A community; Vitality at Upland Park, a 189-unit Class-A senior-care project and The Collins, a 334-unit Class-A multifamily community featuring 150 Big House units designed by Humphreys & Partners. The Collins' Big House units are unique to the market and have been well-received, offering residents stand-alone buildings with private garages and entrances.

"Huntsville is a dynamic, growing city driven by the defense and aerospace industries, research and education," said Mark Nicol, President, Nicol Investment. "We are excited to be underway on Upland Park and to ultimately deliver a first-class mixed-use project that will serve the community across generations."

Upland Park is the first master-planned mixed-use project by Nicol Investment, the culmination of more than 40 years of experience developing, acquiring and investing in institutional-quality properties across the country.

Nicol is partnering with one of the premier providers of independent living, assisted living and memory care for the development and management of Vitality at Upland Park. Vitality Living's team has over 200 years of experience creating vibrant communities for older adults, regardless of physical or cognitive challenges.

The creative office and retail development will be led by Vintage South and will set the tone for the project. Under Nathan Lyons' leadership, the firm plans to implement the details and inherent character of the local community to create a contemporary, neighborhood-oriented space designed to excite, inspire and serve the greater Huntsville area.

"We are honored and excited to have the opportunity to partner with Nicol Investment in delivering a creative office and retail environment that is unique to Huntsville," said Lyons, Vintage South's Founder and CEO. "The migration of national corporations and agencies flocking to this vibrant city as well as the organic growth of local businesses is remarkable, and we are eager to help facilitate Huntsville's continued success."

Nashville-based Centric Architecture is the architect of HQ with Doster Construction serving as the general contractor. Nashville-based ESA is the architect of Vitality at Upland Park with DeAngelis Diamond serving as the general contractor. The Collins is designed by Humphreys & Partners and TriBridge Residential is the general contractor. The Kelvin is designed by JHP and EMJ Construction is the general contractor. RAM Partners is providing property management for both the apartment projects. Colliers is responsible for the retail and office leasing.

Upland Park is a multiphase project, with completion scheduled for Fall 2022. Please visit www.uplandpark.com for more information.

About Nicol Investment Company

Founded in 1975, Nicol Investment Company acquires, develops and co-invests in well-located, institutional-quality properties with a focus on markets in the Southeast. It has achieved a record of outstanding growth with investments in a diverse portfolio including multifamily, senior housing, self-storage, office, retail and agricultural properties. Learn more by visiting nicolinv.com.

