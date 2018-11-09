DALLAS, Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicole E. Knox is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Law in recognition of her role as Attorney at the Law Office of Nicole Knox.

Devoted to providing quality legal services, the Law Office of Nicole Knox is a criminal defense firm that has served the Dallas area for nearly a decade. With integrity at the forefront of their values, the law firm provides high quality legal counsel and specializes in a wide range of criminal services including Health Care Fraud, Financial Crimes, Public Corruption, Internet Crimes, Drug Crimes, Sex Crimes, and Violent Crimes.

With years of experience in the legal industry, Ms. Knox is commended for her remarkable contributions as one of the best criminal trial attorneys in Dallas and in Texas, defending against federal and state criminal charges. Having served in her current capacity for nine years, Ms. Knox has attained extensive experience in defending nearly 100 jury trial verdicts throughout her venerated career, and has earned over 60 "not guilty" verdicts. Before starting her own practice, Ms. Knox worked as an Associate Attorney at the firm Kastl Law, PC from 2010 – 2011 and at Jones, Otjen & Davis from 2009 – 2012.

While pursuing her educational endeavors, Ms. Knox attended Texas Wesleyan University School of Law in Fort Worth, Texas and earned her Juris Doctor. Previously, she graduated magna cum laude from the University of Mississippi, Oxford, Mississippi with her Bachelors of Arts in Broadcast Journalism.

To further advance her professional career, Ms. Knox is an esteemed member of several elite organizations including acting as current Co-Chair of the Women's Advocacy Awards for Northwest Texas. In her previous capacity, she served as the Past President of the Dallas Women Lawyers Association and Past Chair of the Dallas Diversity Task Force.

In recognition of her exemplary results, Ms. Knox has been listed in the Best Lawyers in Dallas, Criminal Defense by D Magazine, 2016-2018; Top 50 Women Up-and-Coming Texas Rising Stars by Thompson Reuters, 2017 – 2018; Top 100 Lawyers Up-and-Coming Texas Rising Stars by Thompson Reuters, 2017 – 2018; Texas Rising Stars by Thompson Reuters, 2015 – 2018; Top 100 Trial Lawyers by The National Trial Lawyers, 2013 – 2016; Top 40 Under 40 by The National Trial Lawyers, 2013 – 2014 and more.

