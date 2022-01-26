Nicole Hanratty Joins Perfect Union as the Vice President of Marketing

Hanratty will join the executive team at MWG, as VP of Marketing, where she'll bring her combined cannabis industry experience and marketing knowhow to the growing company. Hanratty and Bruno both attended UC Santa Cruz where Hanratty is still volunteering as a mentor and advisor for students. Other notable achievements in her career include four years working with Bhang as the Global Director of Marketing and helping launch the Hippos Medical Marijuana team to open their state-of-the-art dispensary in Missouri. Hanratty has worked with a number of cannabis brands across all verticals. She also has experience leading agencies and working in the media.

As Perfect Union's VP of Marketing, Hanratty plans to develop and execute marketing strategies for the vertically-integrated MSO. She will be heading and creating all marketing initiatives as well as tracking the success of said initiatives. Her skilled background in the industry will aid in her efforts and help Perfect Union reach new heights, while becoming a force to be reckoned with in the cannabis industry.

Perfect Union has over a decade of experience managing profitable cannabis businesses, navigating state and local laws and regulations, and adding value to the communities where they operate. The company has a proven track record of building engagement, social welfare and outreach programs that focus on local partnerships, monetary investments and in-store donation campaigns.

