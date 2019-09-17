Nicole Rosciano Joins Hilco Global as Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer

Ms. Rosciano most recently worked for IRI, a leading big data company focused on consumer, retail and media companies, where she served as a key member of their global management team since 2008. At IRI, Nicole was VP for Talent Acquisition and Organizational Development, and a strategic HR Advisor to IRI's management team, overseeing a 2,000-person organization. Prior to IRI, Nicole began her HR career at Bell & Howell in 1998, which was subsequently acquired by Eastman Kodak. At Eastman Kodak, Nicole was promoted to HR director, managing 1,000 service reps, and building out an HR infrastructure for the newly merged organization.

Ms. Rosciano lives in the Chicago area with her family. She received both a BS in Clinical Psychology and a Master of Science in Human Resources (MSHR) from Loyola University of Chicago.

About Hilco Global: Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com) is a privately held diversified financial services company and the world's preeminent authority on maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies. Hilco Global operates as a holding company comprised of over twenty specialized business units that work to help companies understand the value of their assets and then monetize that value. Hilco Global has over a 30-year track record of acting as an advisor, agent, investor and/or principal in any transaction. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing them strategic insight, advice, and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has 600 professionals operating on five continents.

