Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings

GREEN BAY, Wis., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCBS) ("Nicolet") announced second quarter 2021 net income of $18.3 million and earnings per diluted common share of $1.77, compared to $18.2 million and $1.75 for first quarter 2021, and $13.5 million and $1.28 for second quarter 2020, respectively. Annualized quarterly return on average assets was 1.62%, 1.64% and 1.26%, for second quarter 2021, first quarter 2021 and second quarter 2020, respectively.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $36.5 million and earnings per diluted common share was $3.52, compared to net income of $24.0 million and earnings per diluted common share of $2.25 for the first half of 2020. Annualized return on average assets was 1.63% and 1.23% for the first six months of 2021 and 2020, respectively.

"In the second quarter results, we see a focused effort by our team to work together, across all revenue lines, to serve our customers, communities, and each other. While most of the spotlight has been on our acquisition announcements, we understand and are executing on the most important part of our job - to run a high-performing, operationally excellent community bank," said Mike Daniels, President and CEO of Nicolet.

"The one constant at Nicolet has always been change. We had a busy quarter, with the title changes for Bob and me, two deal announcements, and our Subordinated Notes offering. In addition, while we were welcoming Phil to his new role as CFO, we needed to replace our accounting firm from Wipfli (where Phil was a partner) to BKD. I knew our team would respond well to these changes, and the numbers prove that," Daniels said. "All revenue lines continue to grow organically, and our value is resonating in the communities in which we operate."

"This second quarter was a strong quarter for us," commented Bob Atwell, Executive Chairman of Nicolet. "Seeing our customers thrive, watching our employees serving our customers so well, and being able to communicate these results to our shareholders, this is why we show up for work every day and fulfill our purpose."

The timing of Nicolet's acquisition of Advantage Community Bancshares, Inc. ("Advantage") on August 21, 2020, at 4% of then pre-merger assets, impacts financial comparisons. At consummation, Advantage added $172 million in assets, $88 million in loans, $1 million in core deposit intangible, $12 million in goodwill, $141 million in deposits and four branches.

Balance Sheet Review

At June 30, 2021, period end assets were $4.6 billion, an increase of $44 million (1%) from March 31, 2021, mostly in cash and cash equivalents (up $57 million to $792 million). Total loans decreased $26 million from March 31, 2021, including a $79 million decline in PPP loans, partly offset by growth of $53 million in the rest of the loan portfolio. Total deposits of $3.9 billion at June 30, 2021, increased $38 million (1%) from March 31, 2021, with a decrease of $11 million in brokered deposits (as brokered deposits mature without renewal given our liquid position) more than offset by a $49 million increase in customer core deposits. Total capital was $559 million at June 30, 2021, an increase of $9 million since March 31, 2021, mostly due to solid earnings, partly offset by share repurchase activity. Nicolet repurchased 157,418 shares at a total cost of $12.5 million, or an average per share cost of $79.11, during second quarter 2021.

During 2020, we originated 2,725 PPP loans totaling $351 million, bearing a 1% contractual rate, and earned a $12.3 million fee. During first half 2021, under the latest round of the SBA's program, Nicolet originated 2,205 PPP loans totaling $160 million and earned a $9.3 million fee. Of the total fees, $5.7 million was accreted into interest in 2020 and $7.7 million was accreted in first half 2021. At June 30, 2021, the net carrying value of all remaining PPP loans was $150 million, or 5% of total loans, for a net $79 million decrease from March 31, 2021 due to loan forgiveness. The PPP loan forgiveness continues to boost overall borrower equity in their businesses and meaningfully improves the credit quality of many commercial relationships.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets were $10 million at June 30, consisting of $7 million of nonaccrual loans and $3 million of other real estate owned (primarily closed bank branch properties yet to be sold), and representing 0.21% of total assets, down from $13 million or 0.28% at March 31, 2021, and down from $13 million or 0.29% at June 30, 2020. Since the prior quarter, the allowance for credit losses-loans remained level at $33 million, with negligible net charge-offs (0.01% of average loans, annualized) and continued improvement in asset quality metrics. At June 30, 2021, the allowance represented 1.15% of total loans, and represented 1.22% of total loans excluding the net carrying value of PPP loans.

Income Statement Review

Net income for second quarter 2021 was $18.3 million, consistent with net income of $18.2 million for first quarter 2021 and 36% stronger than net income of $13.5 million for second quarter 2020.

Net interest income was $35.6 million for second quarter 2021, $1.9 million (6%) higher than $33.6 million for first quarter 2021, comprised of $1.4 million higher interest income and $0.5 million lower interest expense. Between the sequential quarters, the $1.9 million higher net interest income included favorable volume variances (up $0.9 million), positive rate changes (up $0.7 million), and one additional earning day (up $0.3 million).

Average interest-earning assets of $4.1 billion were up $20 million from first quarter 2021, with higher average loans (up $43 million, mostly from strong loan growth outpacing forgiveness on PPP loans) and growth in investments (up $9 million), offset by reductions in other interest-earning assets (down $33 million, mostly cash). Average interest-bearing liabilities of $2.7 billion decreased $79 million from first quarter 2021, mostly in brokered deposits (down $63 million).

The net interest margin for second quarter 2021 was 3.45%, up 14bps from 3.31% for first quarter 2021, as the yield on interest-earning assets increased 9bps (to 3.72%) and the cost of funds favorably declined 6bps (to 0.41%), while the contribution from net free funds fell 1bp. Loans yielded 4.85% for second quarter 2021, up 5bps from first quarter 2021, with total PPP loans yielding 9.35% (up 170bps over first quarter, aided mostly by accelerating fee accretion in line with loan forgiveness), while all other loans earned 4.50% (down 7bps from the prior quarter, pressured by new or renewed loans in the low rate environment). The cost of funds of 0.41% for second quarter 2021 declined 6bps on a sequential quarter basis, attributable mainly to the timing of prudent pricing actions on core interest-bearing deposits (down 5bps to 0.26% for second quarter 2021).

Noninterest income was $20.2 million for second quarter 2021, up $3.1 million (18%) compared to first quarter 2021. Excluding net asset gains (losses), noninterest income was $16.0 million, down $0.4 million (3%) from first quarter 2021. Net mortgage income of $5.6 million remains strong, though continues to slow from the record levels experienced in 2020. Trust services fee income and brokerage fee income combined increased $0.3 million (7%) over first quarter 2021. Net asset gains were $4.2 million (comprised primarily of market gains on an equity investment initial public offering during the quarter), compared to net asset gains of $0.7 million in first quarter 2021 (comprised primarily of market gains on equity securities). All remaining noninterest income categories combined increased $0.9 million from first quarter 2021 largely due to higher card interchange income and the favorable resolution of an early lease termination.

Noninterest expense of $30.7 million increased $4.7 million (18%) from first quarter 2021. Personnel expense increased $2.0 million (13%) from first quarter 2021, largely from higher equity and other incentives commensurate with the strong earnings. All non-personnel expenses combined increased $2.7 million (25%) over first quarter 2021, largely due to a $2 million contract termination charge, as well as $0.5 million for the annual Board equity retainer and higher professional costs related to the recently announced acquisitions and new subordinated notes issuance.

On April 12, 2021, we entered into a definitive merger agreement with Mackinac Financial Corporation ("Mackinac" (NASDAQ: MFNC)) pursuant to which Mackinac will merge with and into Nicolet, expanding Nicolet prominently into Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Mackinac shareholders will receive fixed consideration of 0.22 shares of Nicolet common stock and $4.64 in cash for each share owned (approximating a 20% cash and 80% stock split), subject to provisions provided for in the merger agreement. At March 31, 2021, Mackinac had total assets of $1.5 billion, loans of $1.1 billion, deposits of $1.3 billion and equity of $170 million. On July 15, 2021, the shareholders of both Mackinac and Nicolet approved the merger at special meetings of their respective shareholders held on that date. As of July 19, 2021, Nicolet received all regulatory approvals for the Mackinc merger. The merger is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, subject to other customary closing conditions.

On June 22, 2021, we entered into a definitive merger agreement with County Bancorp, Inc. ("County" (NASDAQ: ICBK)) pursuant to which County will merge with and into Nicolet, to become the premiere agriculture lender throughout Wisconsin. Pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Merger Agreement, County shareholders will have the right to receive for each share of County common stock, at the election of each holder and subject to proration, either $37.18 in cash or 0.48 shares of Nicolet common stock. County shareholder elections will be prorated to ensure the total consideration will consist of approximately 20% cash and approximately 80% common stock. At March 31, 2021, County had total assets of $1.5 billion, loans of $1.0 billion, deposits of $1.1 billion and equity of $166 million. The merger is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by regulators and shareholders of both County and Nicolet.

About Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Nicolet National Bank, a growing, full-service, community bank providing services ranging from commercial and consumer banking to wealth management and retirement plan services. Founded in Green Bay in 2000, Nicolet National Bank operates branches in Northeast and Central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. More information can be found at www.nicoletbank.com.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. Consolidated Financial Summary (Unaudited)



At or for the Three Months Ended

At or for the Six Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data)

06/30/2021

03/31/2021

12/31/2020

09/30/2020

06/30/2020

6/30/2021

6/30/2020 Results of operations:



























Interest income

$ 38,307



$ 36,876



$ 38,037



$ 37,270



$ 36,892



$ 75,183



$ 73,895

Interest expense

2,736



3,235



4,019



4,710



5,395



5,971



11,135

Net interest income

35,571



33,641



34,018



32,560



31,497



69,212



62,760

Provision for credit losses

—



500



1,300



3,000



3,000



500



6,000

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

35,571



33,141



32,718



29,560



28,497



68,712



56,760

Noninterest income

20,178



17,126



16,879



18,691



17,471



37,304



27,056

Noninterest expense

30,747



26,081



25,367



23,685



27,813



56,828



51,667

Income before income tax expense

25,002



24,186



24,230



24,566



18,155



49,188



32,149

Income tax expense

6,718



5,947



6,145



6,434



4,576



12,665



7,897

Net income

18,284



18,239



18,085



18,132



13,579



36,523



24,252

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

—



—



98



30



101



—



219

Net income attributable to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.

$ 18,284



$ 18,239



$ 17,987



$ 18,102



$ 13,478



$ 36,523



$ 24,033

Earnings per common share:



























Basic

$ 1.85



$ 1.82



$ 1.79



$ 1.75



$ 1.29



$ 3.67



$ 2.30

Diluted

$ 1.77



$ 1.75



$ 1.74



$ 1.72



$ 1.28



$ 3.52



$ 2.25

Common Shares:



























Basic weighted average

9,902

9,998

10,074

10,349

10,417

9,949

10,467 Diluted weighted average

10,326

10,403

10,350

10,499

10,520

10,365

10,659 Outstanding

9,843

9,988

10,011

10,196

10,424

9,843

10,424 Noninterest Income:



























Trust services fee income

$ 1,906



$ 1,775



$ 1,746



$ 1,628



$ 1,510



$ 3,681



$ 3,089

Brokerage fee income

2,991



2,793



2,673



2,489



2,269



5,784



4,591

Mortgage income, net

5,599



7,230



7,842



9,675



9,963



12,829



12,290

Service charges on deposit accounts

1,136



1,091



1,133



1,037



813



2,227



2,038

Card interchange income

2,266



1,927



1,922



1,877



1,637



4,193



3,199

BOLI income

559



527



936



531



540



1,086



1,243

Other noninterest income

1,529



1,072



1,247



1,237



1,487



2,601



2,008

Noninterest income without net gains

15,986



16,415



17,499



18,474



18,219



32,401



28,458

Asset gains (losses), net

4,192



711



(620)



217



(748)



4,903



(1,402)

Total noninterest income

$ 20,178



$ 17,126



$ 16,879



$ 18,691



$ 17,471



$ 37,304



$ 27,056

Noninterest Expense:



























Personnel expense

$ 17,084



$ 15,116



$ 15,244



$ 14,072



$ 14,482



$ 32,200



$ 27,805

Occupancy, equipment and office

4,053



4,137



4,102



4,051



4,361



8,190



8,565

Business development and marketing

1,210



989



713



810



2,514



2,199



3,873

Data processing

2,811



2,658



3,074



2,658



2,399



5,469



4,962

Intangibles amortization

790



852



860



834



880



1,642



1,873

Other noninterest expense

4,799



2,329



1,374



1,260



3,177



7,128



4,589

Total noninterest expense

$ 30,747



$ 26,081



$ 25,367



$ 23,685



$ 27,813



$ 56,828



$ 51,667

Period-End Balances:



























Total loans

$ 2,820,331



$ 2,846,351



$ 2,789,101



$ 2,908,793



$ 2,821,501



$ 2,820,331



$ 2,821,501

PPP loans

150,287



229,403



186,016



335,236



329,157



150,287



329,157

Total loans, ex. PPP loans

2,670,044



2,616,948



2,603,085



2,573,557



2,492,344



2,670,044



2,492,344

Allowance for credit losses - loans

32,561



32,626



32,173



31,388



29,130



32,561



29,130

Securities available for sale, at fair value

562,028



558,229



539,337



535,351



510,809



562,028



510,809

Cash and cash equivalents

792,406



735,854



802,859



853,564



822,684



792,406



822,684

Goodwill and other intangibles, net

173,711



174,501



175,353



176,213



164,094



173,711



164,094

Total assets

4,587,347



4,543,804



4,551,789



4,706,375



4,541,228



4,587,347



4,541,228

Deposits

3,939,022



3,900,594



3,910,399



3,712,808



3,537,805



3,939,022



3,537,805

Stockholders' equity (common)

559,395



550,046



539,189



538,068



532,033



559,395



532,033

Book value per common share

56.83



55.07



53.86



52.77



51.04



56.83



51.04

Tangible book value per common share (1)

39.18



37.60



36.34



35.49



35.30



39.18



35.30



Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. Consolidated Financial Summary (Unaudited) - Continued























At or for the Three Months Ended

At or for the Six Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data)

06/30/2021

3/31/2021

12/31/2020

9/30/2020

6/30/2020

6/30/2021

6/30/2020 Average Balances:



























Loans

$ 2,869,105



$ 2,825,664



$ 2,868,827



$ 2,871,256



$ 2,823,866



$ 2,847,504



$ 2,704,225

Investment securities

537,632



528,342



520,867



496,153



489,597



533,013



471,708

Interest-earning assets

4,109,394



4,089,603



4,091,460



4,216,106



3,917,499



4,099,553



3,542,502

Cash and cash equivalents

716,873



750,075



714,031



864,295



614,034



733,383



376,901

Goodwill and other intangibles, net

174,026



174,825



175,678



169,353



164,564



174,424



165,048

Total assets

4,527,839



4,514,927



4,515,226



4,633,359



4,310,088



4,521,419



3,932,616

Deposits

3,879,797



3,875,205



3,793,430



3,636,260



3,403,188



3,886,563



3,161,630

Interest-bearing liabilities

2,684,871



2,764,232



2,744,578



2,933,737



2,741,199



2,724,332



2,479,896

Stockholders' equity (common)

550,974



544,541



537,920



537,826



520,177



547,775



516,867

Selected Financial Ratios: (2)



























Return on average assets

1.62 %

1.64 %

1.58 %

1.55 %

1.26 %

1.63 %

1.23 % Return on average common equity

13.31



13.58



13.30



13.39



10.42



13.45



9.35

Return on average tangible common equity (1)

19.46



20.01



19.75



19.54



15.24



19.73



13.74

Average equity to average assets

12.17



12.06



11.91



11.61



12.07



12.12



13.14

Stockholders' equity to assets

12.19



12.11



11.85



11.43



11.72



12.19



11.72

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)

8.74



8.60



8.31



7.99



8.41



8.74



8.41

Net interest margin

3.45



3.31



3.29



3.06



3.21



3.38



3.53

Efficiency ratio

59.37



51.84



48.99



46.18



55.69



55.66



56.36

Effective tax rate

26.87



24.59



25.36



26.19



25.21



25.75



24.56

Selected Asset Quality Information:



























Nonaccrual loans

$ 6,932



$ 8,965



$ 9,455



$ 10,997



$ 11,998



$ 6,932



$ 11,998

Other real estate owned

2,895



3,797



3,608



1,000



1,000



2,895



1,000

Nonperforming assets

$ 9,827



$ 12,762



$ 13,063



$ 11,997



$ 12,998



$ 9,827



$ 12,998

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$ 65



$ 47



$ 515



$ 743



$ 71



$ 112



$ 126

Allowance for credit losses-loans to loans

1.15 %

1.15 %

1.15 %

1.08 %

1.03 %

1.15 %

1.03 % Net loan charge-offs to average loans (2)

0.01



0.01



0.07



0.10



0.01



0.01



0.01

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.25



0.31



0.34



0.38



0.43



0.25



0.43

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.21



0.28



0.29



0.25



0.29



0.21



0.29

Selected Other Information:



























Tax-equivalent adjustment net interest income

$ 232



$ 252



$ 260



$ 249



$ 229



$ 484



$ 460

Tax benefit on stock-based compensation

$ (20)



$ (234)



$ (77)



$ (14)



$ (24)



$ (254)



$ (347)

Common stock repurchased (dollars) (3)

$ 12,453



$ 4,102



$ 12,909



$ 13,732



$ —



$ 16,555



$ 13,903

Common stock repurchased (full shares) (3)

157,418



56,886



205,001



234,914



—



214,304



206,833

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: (1)



























Total assets

$ 4,587,347



$ 4,543,804



$ 4,551,789



$ 4,706,375



$ 4,541,228



$ 4,587,347



$ 4,541,228

Goodwill and other intangibles, net

173,711



174,501



175,353



176,213



164,094



173,711



164,094

Tangible assets

$ 4,413,636



$ 4,369,303



$ 4,376,436



$ 4,530,162



$ 4,377,134



$ 4,413,636



$ 4,377,134

Stockholders' equity (common)

$ 559,395



$ 550,046



$ 539,189



$ 538,068



$ 532,033



$ 559,395



$ 532,033

Goodwill and other intangibles, net

173,711



174,501



175,353



176,213



164,094



173,711



164,094

Tangible common equity

$ 385,684



$ 375,545



$ 363,836



$ 361,855



$ 367,939



$ 385,684



$ 367,939

Average stockholders' equity (common)

$ 550,974



$ 544,541



$ 537,920



$ 537,826



$ 520,177



$ 547,775



$ 516,867

Average goodwill and other intangibles, net

174,026



174,825



175,678



169,353



164,564



174,424



165,048

Average tangible common equity

$ 376,948



$ 369,716



$ 362,242



$ 368,473



$ 355,613



$ 373,351



$ 351,819







1 The ratios of tangible book value per common share, return on average tangible common equity, and tangible common equity to tangible assets exclude goodwill and other intangibles, net. These financial ratios have been included as they are considered to be critical metrics with which to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength. See section Non-GAAP Financial Measures for a reconciliation of these financial measures. 2 Income statement-related ratios for partial-year periods are annualized. 3 Reflects common stock repurchased under board of director authorizations for the common stock repurchase program.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.





















Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin Analysis (Unaudited)

























































At or for the Three Months Ended





June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020





Average





Average

Average





Average

Average





Average

(In thousands)

Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate

ASSETS





































PPP loans

$ 205,639



$ 4,862



9.35 %

$ 206,498



$ 3,951



7.65 %

$ 264,705



$ 1,786



2.67 %

Total loans ex PPP

2,663,466



30,267



4.50 %

2,619,166



29,934



4.57 %

2,559,161



32,008



4.96 %

Total loans (1) (2)

2,869,105



35,129



4.85 %

2,825,664



33,885



4.80 %

2,823,866



33,794



4.74 %

Investment securities (2)

537,632



2,794



2.08 %

528,342



2,588



1.96 %

489,597



2,752



2.25 %

Other interest-earning assets

702,657



616



0.35 %

735,597



655



0.36 %

604,036



575



0.38 %

Total interest-earning assets

4,109,394



$ 38,539



3.72 %

4,089,603



$ 37,128



3.63 %

3,917,499



$ 37,121



3.76 %

Other assets, net

418,445











425,324











392,589











Total assets

$ 4,527,839











$ 4,514,927











$ 4,310,088











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Interest-bearing core deposits

$ 2,387,730



$ 1,523



0.26 %

$ 2,395,948



$ 1,841



0.31 %

$ 2,054,574



$ 3,170



0.62 %

Brokered deposits

253,816



910



1.44 %

316,589



1,081



1.38 %

342,776



1,285



1.51 %

Total interest-bearing deposits

2,641,546



2,433



0.37 %

2,712,537



2,922



0.44 %

2,397,350



4,455



0.75 %

PPPLF

—



—



0.00 %

—



—



0.00 %

237,153



210



0.35 %

Other interest-bearing liabilities

43,325



303



2.76 %

51,695



313



2.42 %

106,696



730



2.71 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,684,871



$ 2,736



0.41 %

2,764,232



$ 3,235



0.47 %

2,741,199



$ 5,395



0.79 %

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

1,256,251











1,162,668











1,005,838











Other liabilities

35,743











43,486











42,874











Stockholders' equity

550,974











544,541











520,177











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 4,527,839











$ 4,514,927











$ 4,310,088











Net interest income and rate spread





$ 35,803



3.31 %





$ 33,893



3.16 %





$ 31,726



2.97 %

Net interest margin









3.45 %









3.31 %









3.21 %













































At or for the Six Months Ended

















June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

















Average





Average

Average





Average













(In thousands)

Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate













ASSETS





































PPP loans

$ 206,066



$ 8,813



8.51 %

$ 132,353



$ 1,786



2.67 %













Total loans ex PPP

2,641,438



60,200



4.54 %

2,571,872



65,816



5.07 %













Total loans (1) (2)

2,847,504



69,013



4.83 %

2,704,225



67,602



4.95 %













Investment securities (2)

533,013



5,383



2.02 %

471,708



5,516



2.34 %













Other interest-earning assets

719,036



1,271



0.35 %

366,569



1,237



0.67 %













Total interest-earning assets

4,099,553



$ 75,667



3.68 %

3,542,502



$ 74,355



4.16 %













Other assets, net

421,866











390,114























Total assets

$ 4,521,419











$ 3,932,616























LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Interest-bearing core deposits

$ 2,391,816



$ 3,364



0.28 %

$ 2,014,860



$ 7,353



0.73 %













Brokered deposits

285,029



1,991



1.41 %

250,422



2,059



1.65 %













Total interest-bearing deposits

2,676,845



5,355



0.40 %

2,265,282



9,412



0.84 %













PPPLF

—



—



0.00 %

118,576



210



0.35 %













Other interest-bearing liabilities

47,487



616



2.58 %

96,038



1,513



3.12 %













Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,724,332



$ 5,971



0.44 %

2,479,896



$ 11,135



0.90 %













Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

1,209,718











896,348























Other liabilities

39,594











39,505























Stockholders' equity

547,775











516,867























Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 4,521,419











$ 3,932,616























Net interest income and rate spread





$ 69,696



3.24 %





$ 63,220



3.26 %













Net interest margin









3.38 %









3.53 %

















(1) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding. (2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and tax-exempt investment securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%, and adjusted for the disallowance of interest expense.

