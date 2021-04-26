Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. Names Mike Daniels President and Chief Executive Officer

GREEN BAY, Wis., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCBS) ("Nicolet") today announced a change in the titles of certain of its Executive Officers. Mike Daniels was named President and Chief Executive Officer, and Bob Atwell was named Executive Chairman of Nicolet, effective immediately. At the operating company, Nicolet National Bank, Atwell will continue as Chairman, and Daniels will continue as President and Chief Executive Officer, a leadership structure that has been in place since 2015.

Atwell said, "I have never been more optimistic about the future of Nicolet. In reality, the day-to-day roles of our partnership have been evolving since we started the company. Mike has led most areas of the bank for several years, including the primary role of integrating our acquisitions. He has continued to build an outstanding leadership team that is propelling the bank forward. The time has come to put the right title on the job that Mike is already doing."

Daniels said, "Bob and I have always played to our strengths, not our job titles, which is a benefit of our unique partnership as entrepreneurial founders of Nicolet. We don't see this title change as a new chapter. While we are mindful of succession planning, we view it as a process, not an event. Over the years, we have been intentional about finding and nurturing talent at all levels of the organization. I am honored to continue leading an outstanding team that is focused on our purpose to serve customers, communities, and each other."

About Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Nicolet National Bank, a growing, full-service, community bank providing services ranging from commercial and consumer banking to wealth management and retirement plan services. Founded in Green Bay in 2000, Nicolet National Bank operates branches in Northeast and Central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. More information can be found at www.nicoletbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

