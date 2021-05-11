Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. Names Phil Moore Chief Financial Officer

GREEN BAY, Wis., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCBS) ("Nicolet"), and its subsidiary Nicolet Bank, today announced that industry veteran Phil Moore would be joining the company as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 7, 2021. Mr. Moore joins Nicolet after a distinguished career as an accountant and auditor of community banks, most recently serving as the Southeast US Market Leader for Wipfli LLP. Prior to this position, Mr. Moore served as the managing partner of Porter Keadle Moore, LLC.

Mike Daniels, President and CEO of Nicolet said, "We are thrilled to bring a leader like Phil into Nicolet. Since our founding, he has worked closely with us, providing expertise in strategy and leadership beyond his accounting work. Phil has already earned the trust of our entire leadership team, and he models our culture to serve our customers, communities, and employees. We are excited for Phil to join us."

Moore said, "I told myself, the only way I would leave my job would be to work for a company like Nicolet. When the opportunity presented itself, I jumped at the chance. I have known the team at Nicolet for a long time, and I love what they stand for – community-focused, people-driven banking the way it should be. I'm excited to get started and would like to thank Ann Lawson for her outstanding leadership and for giving me a great team with which to move forward."

About Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Nicolet National Bank, a growing, full-service, community bank providing services ranging from commercial and consumer banking to wealth management and retirement plan services. Founded in Green Bay in 2000, Nicolet National Bank operates branches in Northeast and Central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. More information can be found at www.nicoletbank.com .

