Nicolet National Bank Announces Central Wisconsin Expansion

GREEN BAY, Wis., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicolet National Bank ("Nicolet"), a subsidiary of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCBS), announces the expansion of its commercial banking team in Central Wisconsin with the hiring of three local, veteran bankers to help propel Nicolet's continued growth. Keith Baars will serve as Senior Vice President, Commercial Banking Manager and lead a team of experienced commercial bankers in the Central region. Tony Braun and Mark Tushkowski will also join the team as Vice Presidents. The trio will office in the Wausau market and serve all of Central Wisconsin.

"We are very excited about the addition of Keith, Tony, and Mark to our commercial banking team," said Mike Daniels, President and CEO of Nicolet. "We have had great success in the past when like-minded, veteran bankers have joined Nicolet. People across the state are resonating with the purpose of Nicolet, which is to serve our customers, and we have a great team of bankers who do this well every day. Keith, Tony, and Mark will fit perfectly."

Keith Baars said, "What really drew me to Nicolet was the fact that they believe in creating and sustaining relationships that create mutual success. It is what community banking should be. There is an energy at Nicolet that you can feel and it makes you want to be a part of the culture."

Keith Baars – Senior Vice President, Commercial Banking Manager (kbaars@nicoletbank.com)

A 22 year veteran of banking, most recently with Peoples State Bank, Keith will lead the experienced commercial banking team in Central Wisconsin. He is a graduate of Wausau West High School and UW-La Crosse. Keith started his banking career in credit and collections at a community bank while building a commercial loan and deposit portfolio. He is active coaching youth sports and likes to spend time outdoors with his family.

Tony Braun – Vice President, Commercial Banking (tbraun@nicoletbank.com)

Tony has been in banking for 30 years, having come to Nicolet from a long career at Peoples State Bank. He is a graduate of Athens High School and UW-Stevens Point and started his banking career as a teller in college. Tony is very active in the Marathon City community, especially with the St. Mary's parish. He likes to spend time with his family in a variety of outdoor activities.

Mark Tushkowski – Vice President, Commercial Banking (mtushkowski@nicoletbank.com)

Mark is a 30 year veteran of banking in the Wausau community, most recently working with Peoples State Bank. He is a graduate of D.C. Everest High School and UW-La Crosse with an MBA from UW-Oshkosh. Mark is very involved in the community and is an avid sportsman.

About Nicolet

Nicolet National Bank is a growing, full-service, community bank providing services ranging from commercial and consumer banking to wealth management and retirement plan services. Founded in Green Bay in 2000, Nicolet National Bank operates branches in Northeast and Central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan.

