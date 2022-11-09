NICOMATIC ANNOUNCES GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION PARTNERSHIP WITH PEI GENESIS

Harsh-Environment Connector Manufacturer Announces PEI Genesis as its latest Global Distributor

HORSHAM, Pa., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicomatic, a global manufacturer of creative harsh-environment interconnect solutions, announces a global distribution agreement with PEI-Genesis, headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The partnership will bring a key interconnect supplier to Nicomatic's growing distribution channel, enhancing Nicomatic's already robust supply chain and worldwide technical support.

PEI-Genesis will offer Nicomatic's full product offering, including its flagship harsh environment connector product line with over 20 million power, data, and signal configurations, the CMM series. Nicomatic's harsh-environment connectors are used by leading defense contractors around the world to achieve improved product performance through a smaller, more powerful connector footprint.

For over 75 years, PEI-Genesis has been a leading interconnect distributor in the harsh environment space, known for its expertise and team of Trusted Advisors bringing custom connector solutions to the military/aerospace, aviation, Industrial, medical, and energy markets.

"We are pleased to announce this partnership with a distributor who assists customers to design engineered solutions that meet specific application requirements. Additionally, PEI Genesis mirrors many of Nicomatic's core service principles, including fast delivery, service and consistent quality," said Olivier Nicollin, CEO of Nicomatic.

"I am delighted to announce this important strategic partnership between our two companies. I want to thank the Nicomatic team for their fantastic support in making this collaboration a real success.

Between PEI-Genesis and Nicomatic, we have a combined experience of over 120 years of meeting our global customers' demanding requirements for high-reliability connector solutions in multiple markets including Defense, Industrial, Aviation, Energy, and Medical.

Both companies share the same passion and values which I am confident will bring great quality products and highly professional service to all of our customers into the future," said Jonathan Parry, Senior Vice President & MD of Europe PEI-Genesis.

About Nicomatic

Nicomatic is an AS9100 certified designer and manufacturer of creative harsh-environment interconnect solutions. The company specializes in standard and custom interconnect solutions for the harsh mil/aero and medical environments, producing I/O, PCB, and HMI solutions. The family-owned international group has spent more than 40 years developing innovative interconnect solutions for world-class leaders in the aerospace, defense, and medical industries. Learn more at www.nicomatic.com.

About PEI Genesis

PEI-Genesis is one of the world's fastest assemblers of precision connectors and cable assemblies. From the largest connector component inventory in the world, they develop engineered solutions that support the military, industrial, medical, aerospace, transportation, and energy sectors worldwide. Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, PEI-Genesis has production facilities in South Bend, IN; Southampton, UK; and Zhuhai, China as well as sales offices throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. More information may be found at www.peigenesis.com .

