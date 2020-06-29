Nicor Gas President Melvin D. Williams to retire after more than 30 years of service

Under his leadership, the largest infrastructure rehabilitation effort in Nicor Gas' history was deployed. Through Investing in Illinois, cast iron main pipelines and copper services were retired, resulting in the safe replacement of more than 831 miles of aging, natural gas pipeline and underground storage systems. Nearly 100,000 service replacements also were conducted throughout the 656 communities Nicor Gas serves. Investing in Illinois is Nicor Gas' system improvement initiative designed to help ensure the continued safe and reliable delivery of natural gas in the state of Illinois.

"I'm humbled to have been a part of a team who always puts customers and their safety first. The company would not continuously improve our systems and communities without the dedication and hard work of every single employee," Williams said. "They put safety above all else because they believe it. It's personal to us – all of us. Time and time again, this commitment superseded any other obligation we have had as a company, and our communities are better for it."

"Melvin Williams is a dedicated and respected leader who has been an ardent champion of natural gas and its benefits. Anyone who has met Melvin knows he holds the safety of his employees, customers and communities first. His leadership will be greatly missed," said Kim Greene, Southern Company Gas chairman, president and CEO. "Melvin's many accomplishments span his decades with Southern Company Gas, and our industry is better thanks to his contributions. We all wish him the very best in his well-deserved retirement."

Williams began his career with Southern Company Gas in 1989. His depth of knowledge in all facets of natural gas utility distribution increased over the next 31 years as Williams held leadership positions in numerous areas of the company, including sales and new business development, regulatory affairs, utility operations and financial planning and analysis. Prior to his current position, Williams served as senior vice president of planning and business services operations. He also served as vice president and general manager of Atlanta Gas Light and Florida City Gas.

As a champion of diversity and inclusion for employees and our communities, Williams served on the Southern Company Gas Leadership, Empowerment, Acceptance and Diversity (LEAD) Council and is the founding chairman of the Illinois Utilities Business Diversity Council, as well as a member of the Chicago chapter of the American Association of Blacks in Energy.

During his tenure at Southern Company Gas, Williams actively supported numerous community and youth organizations and continues to be passionate about charitable causes. His dedication and engagement include serving on the board of directors for United Way of Metropolitan Chicago, the board of trustees for the Field Museum of Chicago; and the board of the Southern Company Gas Charitable Foundation. He also is a lifetime member and Hall of Fame inductee of the Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club of Savannah. Williams earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from Savannah State University.

John O. Hudson, III, executive vice president and chief external and public affairs officer at Southern Company Gas, will succeed Williams as president and CEO of Nicor Gas.

About Nicor Gas

Nicor Gas is one of four natural gas distribution companies of Southern Company Gas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO). Nicor Gas serves more than 2.2 million customers in a service territory that encompasses most of the northern third of Illinois, excluding the city of Chicago. For more information, visit nicorgas.com.

About Southern Company Gas

Southern Company Gas is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), America's premier energy company. Southern Company Gas serves approximately 4.2 million natural gas utility customers through its regulated distribution companies in four states with approximately 700,000 retail customers through its companies that market natural gas. Other nonutility businesses include investments in interstate pipelines, asset management for natural gas wholesale customers and ownership and operation of natural gas storage facilities. For more information, visit southerncompanygas.com.

