Nicor Gas releases Supplier Diversity Economic Impact Report

"At Nicor Gas, supplier diversity isn't just a program or initiative, but is a strategic business imperative," said John O. Hudson III, president and CEO of Nicor Gas. "We have intentionally built and developed relationships with diverse business partners that bring innovation, quality and overall competitive value to our company, our customers and our communities."

Companies that utilize diverse suppliers help foster jobs and economic activity in underrepresented segments of communities. Inclusive procurement practices provide opportunities for minority-, women- and veteran-owned businesses, as well as members of the LGBTQ+ community by increasing representation and creating job and economic advancement opportunities.

Since 2015, Nicor Gas has helped diverse businesses through mentorship and networking opportunities to support their business growth through the Supplier Diversity Business Development Program. Despite the challenges many businesses faced during the pandemic, 14 diverse businesses participated in the program in 2020 and several secured contracts between 2019-2020 totaling $67.1 million.

Nicor Gas is a member of the Illinois Utilities Business Diversity Council (IUBDC), a consortium of the state's largest utility providers dedicated to advancing the growth and utilization of diverse businesses in the state of Illinois.

According to a report from the Illinois Commerce Commission's Office of Diversity and Community Affairs, diverse spending by the state's largest investor-owned utilities – including Nicor Gas – has steadily grown from an average of 15% to over one-third of all procurement spending over the past six years.

Nicor Gas is committed to identifying and working with suppliers that operate in an ethical manner and add value to our business. To learn more about supplier diversity at Nicor Gas and read the 2020 Supplier Diversity Economic Impact Report, click here.

About Nicor Gas

Nicor Gas is one of four natural gas distribution companies of Southern Company Gas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO). Nicor Gas serves more than 2.2 million customers in a service territory that encompasses most of the northern third of Illinois, excluding the city of Chicago. For more information, visit nicorgas.com.

About Southern Company Gas

Southern Company Gas is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), America's premier energy company. Southern Company Gas serves approximately 4.3 million natural gas customers through its regulated distribution companies in four states with approximately 600,000 retail customers through its companies that market natural gas. Other businesses include investments in interstate pipelines and ownership and operation of natural gas storage facilities. For more information, visit southerncompanygas.com.

