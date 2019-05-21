Nicorette and Dale Earnhardt Jr. Launch New Nicorette Coated Ice Mint Lozenges to Help Smokers Succeed on Their Quest to Quit

WARREN, N.J., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 20 years, Nicorette has been a leader in helping smokers fight cravings so they can successfully quit. Today, Nicorette unveils new Nicorette Coated Ice Mint Lozenges, the first-ever coated lozenge, in partnership with former smoker and NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. Together, they're inviting Americans who smoke to put the brakes on their cravings and encourage them to start their quit journey by taking the new lozenge for a Taste Test Drive. As part of the program, Dale will star in a social content series alongside other smokers ready to start their quit journey, including Dale's cousin Danny Earnhardt Jr. and some real-life fans.

With his racing days behind him, Dale is embarking on a new mission with Nicorette. They also have a clinically proven formula that's designed to deliver effective, long-lasting craving relief that keeps working even after the lozenge dissolves. As a smoker for nearly 15 years, Dale is no stranger to the struggle that often comes with quitting. While Dale Jr. hid his habit for many years—both on and off the track—and even felt captive to his cigarette addiction, he has quit for good, and now hopes to encourage others to do the same, starting with his family, friends and fans.

"While I didn't talk about the fact that I was a smoker, the truth is, it was a part of my life," says Dale Jr. "Like many smokers, I tried many things and failed countless times. No longer relying on smoking or being at the mercy of my cravings feels great, and now I want to help others break free from the habit. I'm excited to partner with Nicorette to tell my story for the first time and motivate others to quit."

Despite the warnings and negative health effects, it is estimated that 34.4 million Americans still smoke cigarettes.1 Cigarettes are addictive by design, making it difficult to quit smoking for good and resist the intense cravings. The new Nicorette Coated Ice Mint Lozenge is the only FDA-approved coated nicotine lozenge with a formula that's designed to deliver effective, long-lasting craving relief that keeps working even after the lozenge dissolves. The great taste and texture of the lozenge makes managing cravings a bit more enjoyable.

"Quitting smoking isn't easy, but at Nicorette we're committed to demonstrating our understanding and empathy for people on this difficult journey to quitting," says Scott Yacovino, Brand Director, Nicorette. "We've heard from smokers that one of the reasons many don't stick with their quit is because they are craving a better taste experience. We're excited to deliver a new, innovative option, and are proud to partner with Dale Earnhardt Jr. to help motivate smokers everywhere to quit."

While supplies last, Nicorette will be giving away free non-nicotine taste samples of the lozenge. To start your own Taste Test Drive with the new Nicorette Coated Ice Mint Lozenge, visit https://www.nicorette.com/support-hub/dale_earnhardt_jr.html.

About Nicorette

For more than 20 years, Nicorette and NicoDerm CQ have helped people successfully quit smoking. Nicorette is available in gum, lozenges and mini lozenges and helps people quit smoking by gradually stepping down exposure to nicotine. NicoDerm CQ is a nicotine patch that's designed to help people quit smoking. Studies show that nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) products combined with behavioral support can double one's chances of quitting smoking

About GSK Consumer Healthcare

Our Consumer Healthcare business combines science and consumer insights to create innovative everyday health care brands. We build world-class brands that consumers trust, and experts recommend for oral health, pain relief, respiratory, skin health, nutrition and digestive health.

Our purpose is to help more people around the world to do more, feel better and live longer with everyday healthcare products. We have a heritage that goes back over 160 years. We market some of the world's most loved healthcare brands, including Sensodyne, Theraflu, Excedrin, Nicorette and NicoDerm CQ, FLONASE, and TUMS. These brands are successful in over 100 countries around the world because they all show our passion for quality, guaranteed by science. They are inspired by the real wants and needs of the millions of people who walk into pharmacies, supermarkets, market stalls and go online all over the world every day and choose us first.

About GSK

GlaxoSmithKline—one of the world's leading research-based pharmaceutical and healthcare companies—is committed to improving the quality of human life by enabling people to do more, feel better and live longer. For company information visit: https://www.gsk.com.

