Nicorette's New Start Stopping Shout Out Allows Friends and Family to Send a Virtual Message of Support from Former Smoker Dale Earnhardt Jr. to Loved Ones On Their Quit Journey

WARREN, N.J., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quitting cigarettes is tough, no matter the season or the reason. But this holiday season, thanks to social distancing and limited physical interactions, will be tougher than ever for those trying to quit to get the support they need.

To help fill the physical void, Nicorette is teaming up with race car driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., actor, singer and advocate Rumer Willis, and television host and best-selling author Ross Mathews, for a #StartStoppingShoutOut, a virtual yet powerful initiative to keep smokers motivated on their quit journey this holiday season. The nationwide sweepstakes invites friends and family members to nominate smokers they want to help quit for the chance to win a personalized shout out from Dale, Rumer or Ross. 30 winners will be awarded a custom video message and the sweepstakes will be open from December 1, 2020 through December 8, 2020. Nominations can be submitted at www.NicoretteShoutOut.com.

For the nearly 34.4 million Americans who smoke cigarettes, the idea of quitting can be daunting1. While nearly 65% of smokers reported trying to quit three or more times, only 28% said they still felt motivated during their last attempt, and only 18% felt confident that they can quit2. And, though the World Health Organization has warned that smokers may be at a higher risk for severe illness from COVID-193, smoking is actually on the rise: Nearly a third of smokers report they're smoking more since the pandemic began4. With the new year upon us, it's never been a better time – especially now – to help people renew or stay motivated on their quit journey.



"Overcoming addiction and staying motivated through the ups and downs of a quit journey during normal times is challenging—physically, psychologically, and emotionally. During the COVID-19 pandemic, an individual's quit journey may be unthinkable," says Dr. Indra Cidambi, a Nicorette Addiction Expert and board-certified Addiction Medicine specialist and Psychiatrist. "Together with Nicorette, I hope to help smokers stay motivated when starting or sustaining their quit journey by shining a light on how difficult it can be and encouraging the use of effective smoking cessation methods."



"It's never been more important to support people through the emotional challenges of quitting smoking," says Pam Remash, Marketing Director, U.S. Smoker's Health, GSK Consumer Healthcare. "Through our ongoing commitment to help smokers stop smoking – no matter what part of the journey they are on – we hope that the support and encouragement of these shout outs will help people get or stay motivated to quit smoking."



To nominate your loved one for a #StartStoppingShoutOut, visit www.NicoretteShoutOut.com. For more information on Nicorette and quitting, visit www.Nicorette.com. No purchase or payment necessary to enter or win. Void where prohibited. Open only to legal residents of the 50 states in the United States and the District of Columbia, 21 years of age or older at the time of participation. Sweepstakes begins at 12:00 AM Eastern Time ("ET") on December 1, 2020 and ends at 11:59 PM ET on December 8, 2020. Prize restrictions apply. For Official Rules, participation mechanism, prize description, odds disclosure and privacy policy visit www.NicoretteShoutOut.com.



About Nicorette

For more than 20 years, Nicorette and NicoDerm CQ have helped people successfully quit smoking. Nicorette is available in gum, lozenges, and mini lozenges and helps people quit smoking by gradually stepping down exposure to nicotine. NicoDerm CQ is a nicotine patch that's designed to help people quit smoking. Studies show that nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) products combined with behavioral support can improve one's chances of quitting smoking.



About GSK Consumer Healthcare

GSK Consumer Healthcare is the world's largest Consumer Healthcare company following our new joint venture with Pfizer Consumer Healthcare. We combine science and consumer insights to create innovative world-class healthcare brands that consumers trust and experts recommend, including Advil, Centrum, Chapstick, Emergen-C, Excedrin, Flonase, Nexium, parodontax, Poligrip, Preparation-H, Pronamel, Robitussin, Sensodyne, Theraflu, TUMS, and Voltaren. Further information can be found at www.gsk.com.

Media Contact Information:

Caitlin Kormann – GSK Consumer Healthcare

[email protected]

732-215-6564

Jenna Glynn

[email protected]

617-520-7227

1Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Quitting smoking among adults – United States, 2000-2015. Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. 2017;65(52):1457-1464.

2KRC Research, Nicorette Quit Journey Survey. March, 2020.

3People Who Are at Higher Risk for Severe Illness. Retrieved from https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/need-extra-precautions/people-at-higher-risk.html

4Multi-sponsor Surveys, Inc. The 2020 Study of the Market for Smoking Cessation Products. August, 2020.

SOURCE GSK Consumer Healthcare