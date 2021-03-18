NIC+ZOE Names Avra Myers as President

"I want to express my gratitude to Susie Mulder for her years of passionate stewardship and for leaving the company with such a strong team of leaders. I look forward to working closely with Avra, Dorian, and the entire NIC+ZOE team as we embark on the next phase of growth and opportunity," says Risoli.

Myers has an impressive and highly esteemed career, having worked as a leader in the fashion industry for over 30 years. Before joining the team at NIC+ZOE, she co-founded the now iconic clothing brand, Club Monaco, where she worked as Vice President of Merchandising and New Business Development for twenty-three years. Myers went on to hold leadership positions at other notable brands like J.Jill and the Limited, using her exceptional insight and expert eye for detail to grow and evolve each business. She went on to launch her own brand in 2013—A Ruby, a lifestyle brand that provided women with "elevated and elegant basics".

She joined NIC+ZOE in January of 2019 as Chief Merchant. In this role, she worked closely with founder and Chief Creative Officer, Dorian Lightbown. Along with the larger NIC+ZOE team, the two worked together to establish the brand as a leader in the industry.

"Avra is an extremely talented merchant whose expertise extends across product, branding, and retailing. I am so excited to be building our brand with someone who possesses such a passion and conviction for product," says Lightbown, who founded NIC+ZOE in 2006.

Myers welcomes the new opportunity with her usual enthusiasm, saying, "These past two years have been a pleasure…I am so thrilled and honored to be appointed President. I look forward to leading the team along with Dorian and Zoë in the next chapter of growth at NIC+ZOE."

Now, as the brand celebrates its 15th anniversary, they do so with great enthusiasm for the future. With Myers at the helm, NIC+ZOE is poised for success and ready to continue inspiring confidence in women… one playful print at a time.

About NIC+ZOE: Founded in 2006 by expert knitwear designer, Dorian Lightbown, NIC+ZOE is a brand that distinguishes itself by designing high-quality clothing that strikes the balance between comfort and style. Their mission is to create collections of clothing that enhance the lives of busy, multi-faceted women everywhere; offering clothing that is versatile, easy to wear, and stylish. NIC+ZOE is proud to partner with notable wholesale brands like Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's, and Stitch Fix as well as over 800 specialty stores across the country. Their collections are also available at NIC+ZOE stores and nicandzoe.com.

