Nielsen and OpenSlate Form Strategic Alliance to Integrate Leading Audience and Brand Safety Measurement for Global Marketers

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) announced it has entered into a strategic alliance with OpenSlate, the leading independent provider of brand safety and content suitability measurement across global digital platforms. This collaboration combines OpenSlate's expertise with Nielsen's comprehensive suite of independent, third-party audience measurement offerings.

Nielsen will initially bring together OpenSlate's technology with its Digital Ad Ratings. Nielsen Digital Ad Ratings is the industry's leading currency measurement solution, providing comprehensive, next-day views of digital audiences across computer, mobile and connected devices in a way that is comparable to Nielsen TV Ratings.

OpenSlate provides advertisers with a consistent means of classifying content, measuring quality and assessing brand suitability. OpenSlate currently measures and scores more than 600 million ad-supported videos. Through this strategic alliance, Nielsen has acquired a minority stake in OpenSlate, providing equity capital to expand the company's team and technology.

Jeni Gardner, Senior Director Media, North America, Unilever, said: "It's encouraging to see Nielsen and OpenSlate join forces to commit to independent, third-party measurement. As part of Unilever's Responsibility Framework, we are committed to supporting our partners who prioritize Responsible Infrastructure. This collaboration offers the opportunity for holistic and accountable solutions to keep people and brands safe online."

"As CMOs look to connect with consumers with greater accuracy and intelligence, reaching the right audience in the right environment is more pivotal than ever," said Nikesh Patel, SVP of Digital Product Leadership at Nielsen."Our new strategic alliance with OpenSlate will allow us to deliver brand safety insights on top of the trusted digital audience measurement that Nielsen brings to the market."

"OpenSlate is committed to independent measurement that furthers a healthy, high-quality content ecosystem," said OpenSlate CEO Mike Henry. "We are thrilled to leverage our long track record in measuring content suitability in this new partnership with Nielsen, the leader in audience measurement."

ABOUT NIELSEN

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides the most complete and trusted view available of consumers and markets worldwide. Our approach marries proprietary Nielsen data with other data sources to help clients around the world understand what's happening now, what's happening next, and how to best act on this knowledge. For more than 90 years Nielsen has provided data and analytics based on scientific rigor and innovation, continually developing new ways to answer the most important questions facing the media, advertising, retail and fast-moving consumer goods industries. An S&P 500 company, Nielsen has operations in over 100 countries, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com .

ABOUT OPENSLATE

OpenSlate creates metrics that foster a healthy online video ecosystem and promote high quality content. The company's technology and independent ratings provide insight into the nature and quality of content on the world's largest digital video platforms. OpenSlate is the only company that can comprehensively measure brand safety, suitability and context for advertisers, and identify the most effective content for their campaigns. The company's solutions are used by every major advertising holding company, as well as the world's largest advertisers. Learn more at www.openslate.com.

