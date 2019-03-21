Nielsen and Univision Communications Inc. Reach Long-term Agreement for National and Local TV Ratings Measurement

NEW YORK, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) today announced that it has reached a long-term agreement for national and local TV ratings measurement with Univision Communications Inc., the leading media company serving Hispanic America. With this new multi-year agreement, all Univision's properties including Univision Network, UniMás Network, Univision Deportes (UDN), Galavision Network, El Rey and 36 Univision and UniMás Local TV stations across 19 local markets and Puerto Rico will have continued access to Nielsen's broad suite of measurement and analytics services.

For the first time, as part of this new agreement, Univision will join as subscribers to Nielsen SVOD Content Ratings , Local Nielsen Media Impact (Local NMI) and Nielsen National Out-of-Home (OOH) Reporting Service . With Nielsen SVOD Content Ratings, Univision will now have competitive insights into how its content compares to other programs including original programming from SVOD services. Local NMI offers Univision Local TV stations a solution to help provide more efficient local media planning and cross-channel optimization. With the addition of these services, Univision will be able to provide advertisers with a holistic view of where its audience is viewing its content and how to best engage with those viewers across its various programs and ad loads.

Additionally, Univision will now begin to use Nielsen's OOH measurement service to capture and understand the viewing habits of Hispanic consumers away from the home. The agreement provides Univision with ratings and data for programs and commercials content that aired across their properties for live plus seven days of time-shifted viewing. These added insights enable Univision to have a more holistic view of their viewers across various tuning sources and fully monetize a very desirable and younger audience.

"As the leading media company engaging Hispanic consumers, Univision works with the major research and analytics companies in the business to ensure accurate and representative data on the media consumption of Hispanic audiences, as well as the impact it has on brand growth, regardless of the platform or connection that they are using," said Roberto Ruiz, executive vice president of Research, Insights and Analytics at Univision. "Within this framework, our renewed agreement with Nielsen ensures accurate measurement as our audience continues to evolve across screens and platforms, in and out of the home. With an enhanced suite of tools we will deliver to our clients the whole picture of the unique, engaged audience they can connect with to generate brand growth messages—now with even greater clarity on local markets and radio. Furthermore, our agreement ensures that Univision remains at the forefront of innovative new technologies in a rapidly evolving media marketplace."

Univision owned-and-operated local TV stations will continue to leverage Nielsen's local TV currency measurement and broad suite of local services to showcase the strength of their portfolio and viewers to advertisers. The addition of Local NMI will give Univision's local TV stations and radio properties increased efficiencies and the ability to understand cross-media reach, frequency and duplication using advanced audience segments. Ultimately, local Univision TV stations will be able to offer their clients their desired audiences with a cost-effective media plan.

"Whether it's to watch futbol, the latest telenovela or the local news, U.S. Hispanics have a very special relationship with Univision," said Peter Bradbury, Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Nielsen's Media Sellers Group. "We are honored to extend the special relationship that exists between Univision and Nielsen. This collaborative agreement is built on the mutual and shared belief that we succeed when our clients succeed and our commitment to deliver metrics that help monetize and power their business."

ABOUT NIELSEN

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides the most complete and trusted view available of consumers and markets worldwide. Our approach marries proprietary Nielsen data with other data sources to help clients around the world understand what's happening now, what's happening next, and how to best act on this knowledge. For more than 90 years Nielsen has provided data and analytics based on scientific rigor and innovation, continually developing new ways to answer the most important questions facing the media, advertising, retail and fast-moving consumer goods industries. An S&P 500 company, Nielsen has operations in over 100 countries, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com .

ABOUT UNIVISION COMMUNICATIONS INC.

Univision is the leading media company serving Hispanic America. The company's broadcast assets include Univision Network, one of the top television networks in the U.S. regardless of language and the most-watched Spanish-language broadcast network in the country; UniMás, a leading Spanish-language broadcast television network; and Univision Local Media, which owns and/or operates 65 television stations and 58 radio stations in major U.S. Hispanic markets and Puerto Rico. Univision Cable Networks consists of Univision Deportes Network (UDN), the most-watched Spanish-language sports cable network in the U.S.; Galavisión, the most-watched U.S. Spanish-language entertainment cable network; Univision tlnovelas, a 24-hour Spanish-language cable network dedicated to telenovelas; ForoTV, a 24-hour Spanish-language cable network dedicated to international news; and an additional suite of cable offerings – De Película, De Película Clásico, Bandamax, Telehit and Telehit Urbano. Univision's cable portfolio also includes FUSION TV, an English-language news and lifestyle cable network; and an investment in El Rey Network, a general entertainment English-language cable network. The company also owns and operates several premier digital destinations including Univision Now, a direct-to-consumer, on-demand and live streaming subscription service; Univision.com , the most-visited Spanish-language website among U.S. Hispanics; and Uforia, a digital music application featuring multimedia music content. The company's assets also include the digital brands associated with the Gizmodo Media Group and The Onion. For more information, please visit corporate.univision.com .

SOURCE Nielsen

Related Links

http://www.nielsen.com

