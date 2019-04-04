Nielsen Expands Connect Partner Network, Industry's Most Open, Tech-Driven Partner Ecosystem

NEW YORK, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) announced an expansion of its Connect Partner Network , the industry's largest open ecosystem of tech-driven solution providers for retailers and manufacturers in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry. The next evolution of this program reflects a commitment to empowering clients with a future-proof approach to keep pace with consumer needs and understand the quickly changing landscape in which these consumers shop.

Just this year, the Connect Partner Network has added five new partners designed to drive greater promotion in the workplace and assist beverage alcohol clients vying to stay ahead of an increasingly fragmented landscape. The newly added companies include:

Black Apple Group , which enhances data through customized and proprietary dashboards that allow clients to future-proof with what/if scenarios focused on expanded/lost distribution, increased or decreased feature activity, pricing implications, forecasting and industry insight

Wine B.I. , which uses Nielsen data to provide small and mid-sized wine and spirits companies with reports for executive decision-making and fact-based selling stories, including executive summaries, item ranking, category reviews and new item presentations

WorkPlace Impact , the industry leader in marketing in the workplace, promotes offers and product samples from manufacturers and retailers to a nationwide, permission-based network of companies.

"At Nielsen, we've doubled down on our steadfast commitment to making it easier to work in the ways you need to, and the Connect Partner Network's openness serves as the ultimate reflection of that," said Brett Jones, Vice President, Connect Partner Network, Nielsen. "We've streamlined how we admit third parties into the network with standard, yet more inclusive terms for access to Nielsen data. No one company can provide every platform, application and data source on its own, and through our Connect Partner Network, we embrace that fact with open arms."

The Connect Partner Network provides unmatched breadth and access to quality data so that industry players have the ability to work with trustworthy, tech-forward partners, including those who use artificial intelligence and machine learning. The network makes finding a partner easier too: Clients have access to an industry-first, web-based resource that enables them to easily obtain a bespoke list of trusted, innovative partners matching their companies' specific needs.

Since launching in 2016, this ecosystem has been instrumental in driving business value for more than 150 unique Nielsen clients by simplifying industry collaboration, providing more relevant and accurate results from partners that better align to the way clients measure their business. With approximately 40% growth year-over-year, the Connect Partner Network is poised to experience significant growth in the next 12 months. Click here for additional information on Nielsen's Connect Partner Network.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides the most complete and trusted view available of consumers and markets worldwide. Our approach marries proprietary Nielsen data with other data sources to help clients around the world understand what's happening now, what's happening next, and how to best act on this knowledge. For more than 90 years Nielsen has provided data and analytics based on scientific rigor and innovation, continually developing new ways to answer the most important questions facing the media, advertising, retail and fast-moving consumer goods industries. An S&P 500 company, Nielsen has operations in over 100 countries, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com .

