Nielsen Global Connect Appoints Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global measurement and data analytics company Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) announced the appointment of Chandler Bigelow as Chief Financial Officer for the Nielsen Global Connect business. Bigelow joins Nielsen Global Connect from Tribune Media Company where he served as the company's CFO. With close to three decades of proven success at public and private companies, Bigelow brings significant expertise in leading corporate finance strategy, with strong capital markets experience.

"It is an honor to welcome Chandler to Nielsen Global Connect," said David Rawlinson, Nielsen Global Connect CEO. "Chandler brings extensive leadership and financial expertise, with a consistent track record of creating value. I believe he will be a key asset to our success, as we advance towards operating as an independent, publicly-traded company and define the next century of consumer and market measurement."

"This is an exciting time to join the Nielsen Global Connect organization," Bigelow said. "Never in our lifetime has data analytics for the consumer packaged goods and retail sectors been more crucially important. Nielsen Global Connect is a key institution within the global consumer marketplace and I am proud to be a part of it." Chandler continued, "I look forward to working with David Rawlinson and Linda Zukauckas, CFO of Nielsen, and the rest of the leadership team as we stand up two strong, independent companies."

Bigelow brings deep finance and leadership experience to the Nielsen Global Connect organization. During his 21 year tenure at Tribune Media, Bigelow was a steady source of stability where he oversaw all aspects of finance, including treasury, pension and risk management, investor relations, financial reporting, SEC reporting/compliance, internal audit and tax. Most notably, as a senior executive, he helped manage the successful spin-off of Tribune's newspaper publishing business. Additionally, he served as Tribune's representative on the boards of CareerBuilder, Classified Ventures, TV Food Network and The Cooking Channel. He holds an MBA from the University of Wisconsin, Madison and a Bachelors of Arts from Trinity College.

