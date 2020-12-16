Nielsen Global Connect Displays Impressive E-Commerce Measurement Strength And Power For U.S. Online Grocery Industry

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nielsen Global Connect shared details of the notable expansion of its U.S. e-commerce measurement business. During a historic year of e-commerce consumer adoption, Nielsen Connect brought laser focus to understanding today's omnishopping consumer. Within the U.S., in 2020, strategic enhancements to Nielsen Global Connect's ePanel methodology bolstered the company's read into the growing e-commerce marketplace. Nielsen Global Connect's ePanel of over 1.5 million households now captures over 700,00 online transactions each week, enabling insights across over 800 retailers for over 200 categories. Through Nielsen's Consumer Intelligence business unit, the company has stretched its reach beyond traditional electronic point of sale (epos) retail measurement, to provide a comprehensive, clear and consistent view into emergent ecommerce channels, inclusive of pure play retail. Today, Nielsen Global Connect holds the most precise, granular and multi-sourced view of the U.S. e-commerce marketplace.

According to Nielsen Global Connect's latest data, the number of new online consumers has grown beyond 18 million since March, and this number continues to steadily grow. "The pandemic has required businesses in every vertical to rethink and adapt to the rapid changes in consumer behavior," said Liz Buchanan, Head of Nielsen's Consumer Intelligence Business Unit, North America. "In a matter of months, we've seen an accelerated growth of e-commerce in the U.S. and around the globe. And as we quickly moved to expand our ecommerce read, we saw tremendous momentum in the marketplace for our ePanel solution."

Since the onset of COVID-19 in the U.S, Nielsen Global Connect has seen remarkable expansion of its e-commerce business. During this critical inflection point, grooming pioneer Dollar Shave Club, spirit maker Pernod Ricard, and close to 20 other companies have joined Nielsen Global Connect's e-commerce client roster, reinforcing the company's strength in coverage, accuracy and industry credited reliability.

"We chose Nielsen Global Connect because having a more precise view into the e-commerce landscape in our key categories, better visibility of the emerging players in pure play and a keen understanding of the role subscriptions play in driving loyalty are critically important to the success of our business," said Irene Chistodoulaki, Director of Brand Management, Dollar Shave Club.

Buchanan continued, "When the industry needed online consumer intelligence the most, we stood ready with an e-commerce measurement solution that goes beyond the industry norm. Our multi-sourced, e-commerce measurement approach logically follows the nuanced behavioral differences of digital commerce around the globe so our coverage can evolve with the consumer. In the U.S., our enhanced ePanel methodology has allowed companies to better meet the unique challenges of COVID-19, innovate and grow. As we approach 2021, the need to have a strong e-commerce measurement provider will be an imperative for all consumer businesses."

