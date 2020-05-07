Nielsen Holdings Files Initial Form 10 Registration Statement for Proposed Spin-Off of Global Connect Business

NEW YORK, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) today announced the filing of an initial Form 10 Registration Statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the Company's proposed separation of the Nielsen Global Connect business into an independent, publicly traded company. The filing represents a significant milestone in the process of completing the separation, which the Company anticipates effecting in the first quarter of 2021, subject to certain conditions.

As previously announced, the proposed separation of the Nielsen Global Connect business would be structured as a distribution to Nielsen shareholders of 100% of the shares of a new entity holding the Nielsen Global Connect business. The distribution will generally be intended to qualify as tax-free to Nielsen shareholders for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Upon completion of the transaction, record holders of Nielsen common stock would continue to maintain their current ownership interest in both the Nielsen Global Media business through their existing Nielsen holdings and the Nielsen Global Connect business in the form of shares of the new standalone company.

Nielsen Global Connect has the most comprehensive understanding of the world's consumers and a global presence in over 100 countries spanning more than 90% of the world's population. It delivers trusted data, advanced solutions and essential insights to manufacturers and retailers, enabling them to make critical marketing and merchandising decisions. Nielsen invented the concept of market share 95 years ago and builds upon that industry-defining innovation every day.

David Kenny, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our filing today is an important step in the process to create two independent, leading companies executing distinct growth strategies. The separation will position each of the businesses to better leverage their unique competitive advantages and serve distinct end markets, while ensuring that they are best positioned to realize their full value."

David Rawlinson, Chief Executive Officer, Nielsen Global Connect, added, "As a standalone company, Nielsen Global Connect will create and define the next century of consumer and market measurement. Anticipating the dynamic and increasingly digital needs of the retail and consumer goods industry has never been more important, and only Nielsen Global Connect has the depth and breadth of knowledge to lead the way."

The Form 10 Registration Statement is available at www.sec.gov under the name "Nielsen SpinCo B.V." The Form 10 Registration Statement will be updated in subsequent amendments as additional information relating to the spin-off becomes available, including pro-forma financial statements and additional information regarding capital structure, governance and other matters.

The separation remains subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including obtaining final approval from the Nielsen Board of Directors, receipt of an opinion and ruling regarding the U.S. federal income tax treatment of the spin-off, the approval of Nielsen shareholders and works council consultations, completion of financing, and the effectiveness of the Form 10.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides the most complete and trusted view available of consumers and markets worldwide. Nielsen is divided into two business units. Nielsen Global Media, the arbiter of truth for media markets, provides media and advertising industries with unbiased and reliable metrics that create a shared understanding of the industry required for markets to function. Nielsen Global Connect provides consumer packaged goods manufacturers and retailers with accurate, actionable information and insights and a complete picture of the complex and changing marketplace that companies need to innovate and grow.

Our approach marries proprietary Nielsen data with other data sources to help clients around the world understand what's happening now, what's happening next, and how to best act on this knowledge.

An S&P 500 company, Nielsen has operations in over 100 countries, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com.

From time to time, Nielsen may use its website and social media outlets as channels of distribution of material company information. Financial and other material information regarding the company is routinely posted and accessible on our website at http://www.nielsen.com/investors and our Twitter account at http://twitter.com/Nielsen.

