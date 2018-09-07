Nielsen-Massey Vanillas Receives 2018 Illinois Family Business of the Year Dean's Award from Loyola University's Family Business Center

WAUKEGAN, Ill., Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Family Business Center at Loyola University Chicago's Quinlan School of Business today announced Nielsen-Massey Vanillas has been selected as the winner of its 25th Annual Illinois Family Business of the Year Dean's Award.

"We are pleased to receive this acknowledgment of Nielsen-Massey's leadership in quality, sustainability and exemplary customer service, consistent with our values as a family owned and operated company," said Kirk Trofholz, Chief Executive Officer. "The Nielsen family and all of our employees are honored to be recognized. Our success is attributable to the personal dedication of the Nielsen family in advancing innovation, excellence and growth."

For 25 years, the Loyola Family Business Center has recognized companies with an exceptional commitment to family enterprise. Winners are selected on criteria including sustainable economic impact, multi-generational family legacy and proven contributions to their community. Past recipients of the Dean's Award include: Carl Buddig & Co., Jelmar, Dot Foods, Hub Group, Ideal Industries and Graycor Co.

Nielsen-Massey Vanillas is a 111-year-old, third-generation family owned and operated company that is widely known as the industry's premium purveyor of the finest vanilla and flavor extracts. Since 2012, co-owners Craig, Beth and Matt Nielsen have nearly doubled their number of employees, introduced 16 new products and driven key sustainability initiatives as a founding member of the Sustainable Vanilla Initiative (SVI).

The Nielsen family will accept the award at the Quinlan School of Business Awards Gala on Thursday, November 15, 2018 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Chicago. For more information on Illinois Family Business of the Year Awards visit LUC.edu/fbc. For additional information on Nielsen-Massey Vanillas visit nielsenmassey.com.

About Nielsen-Massey Vanillas

Throughout its 111-year history, Nielsen-Massey Vanillas has earned a reputation as the world's leading manufacturer of fine vanilla extracts. The company manufactures custom vanilla blends and flavors using a proprietary cold-extraction process that ensures more than 300 flavors are preserved in its vanilla extracts. The company is headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois, with production facilities in Waukegan and Leeuwarden, The Netherlands.

About Family Business Center at Loyola University Chicago's Quinlan School of Business

The Family Business Center at Loyola has been supporting its member businesses and families, their employees and communities for 27 years. In 2016, the Family Business Center became a member of the Loyola Business Leadership Hub with a total of six centers of excellence to-date. The Loyola Business Leadership Hub connects businesses, nonprofits, and government agencies to the experts, research, and resources in the Quinlan School of Business, Loyola University Chicago and the global Jesuit network of colleges and universities.

As part of the Loyola University Chicago's Quinlan School of Business, the center upholds the Jesuit tradition of excellence in education, focusing on responsible leadership and development of the whole person. For more information, visit LUC.edu/fbc, or follow us on Twitter via @LoyolaFamilyBiz.

