Nielsen to Host Virtual 2020 Investor Day

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) announced that the Company will host a virtual 2020 Investor Day on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

The event will feature presentations on the Company's ongoing transformation, how Nielsen is uniquely positioned to measure across all platforms, its focused growth strategy following its recently announced plan to divest the Connect business, and its preliminary financial outlook. The event will begin at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The event will be video broadcast and can be accessed via the Registration link on Nielsen's Investor Relations website at ir.nielsen.com. The event will also be accessible through a listen only conference call. Within the United States, listeners can access the event by dialing +1-833-502-0473. Callers outside the U.S. can dial + 236-714-2183. The participant access code is 1288338. A copy of the presentation will be posted on the website at the start of the event. A replay of the video and transcript will be provided on ir.nielsen.com following the event.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides the most complete and trusted view available of consumers and markets worldwide. Nielsen is divided into two business units. Nielsen Global Media provides media and advertising industries with unbiased and reliable metrics that create a shared understanding of the industry required for markets to function. Nielsen Global Connect provides consumer packaged goods manufacturers and retailers with accurate, actionable information and insights and a complete picture of the complex and changing marketplace that companies need to innovate and grow.

Our approach marries proprietary Nielsen data with other data sources to help clients around the world understand what's happening now, what's happening next, and how to best act on this knowledge. An S&P 500 company, Nielsen has operations in over 90 countries, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com .

