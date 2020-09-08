Nielsen To Present At Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN), today announced that the Company will be presenting virtually at three upcoming investor conferences in September.

On Monday, September 14th David Kenny, Chief Executive Officer, and Linda Zukauckas, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 1:00pm. Eastern Time, at Deutsche Bank Technology Conference.

On Tuesday, September 15th, David Kenny, Chief Executive Officer, and Linda Zukauckas, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 9:00am Eastern Time at the JPMorgan U.S. All Stars Conference.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Karthik Rao, Chief Operating Officer, and Sean Cohan, Chief Growth Officer and President, International, will participate in a fireside chat at 8:50am Eastern Time at the Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Communacopia Conference.

Interested parties are invited to listen to each event live on Nielsen's Investor Relations website at http://nielsen.com/investors under Events & Presentations. A replay of the presentations will be available on http://nielsen.com/investors following the respective event.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides the most complete and trusted view available of consumers and markets worldwide. Nielsen is divided into two business units. Nielsen Global Media provides media and advertising industries with unbiased and reliable metrics that create a shared understanding of the industry required for markets to function. Nielsen Global Connect provides consumer packaged goods manufacturers and retailers with accurate, actionable information and insights and a complete picture of the complex and changing marketplace that companies need to innovate and grow.

Our approach marries proprietary Nielsen data with other data sources to help clients around the world understand what's happening now, what's happening next, and how to best act on this knowledge.

An S&P 500 company, Nielsen has operations in over 100 countries, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com.

SOURCE Nielsen Holdings plc