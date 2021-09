Nielsen To Present At Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN), today announced that the Company will be presenting at two upcoming investor conferences.

On Wednesday, September 22, 2021, Karthik Rao, Chief Operating Officer, and Sean Cohan, Chief Growth Officer and President, International, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 1:15pm Eastern Time at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference.

On Thursday, September 23, 2021, David Kenny, Chief Executive Officer, and Linda Zukauckas, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 11:00am Eastern Time at the J.P. Morgan 12th Annual U.S. All Stars Conference.

Interested parties are invited to listen to the event live on Nielsen's Investor Relations website at http://nielsen.com/investors under Events & Presentations. A replay of the presentations will be available on http://nielsen.com/investors following the respective event.

