Nielsen To Present At Virtual Morgan Stanley Technology, Media And Telecom Conference

NEW YORK, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN), today announced that the Company will be presenting at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Thursday, March 4th.

On Thursday, March 4th, David Kenny, Chief Executive Officer, Linda Zukauckas, Chief Financial Officer and Sara Gubins, SVP, Head of Investor Relations and Treasury, will participate in a fireside chat at 8:45am Eastern Time.

Interested parties are invited to listen to the event live on Nielsen's Investor Relations website at http://nielsen.com/investors under Events & Presentations. A replay of the presentations will be available on http://nielsen.com/investors following the respective event.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides the most complete and trusted view available of consumers and markets worldwide. Nielsen is divided into two business units. Nielsen Global Media provides media and advertising industries with unbiased and reliable metrics that create a shared understanding of the industry required for markets to function. Nielsen Global Connect provides consumer packaged goods manufacturers and retailers with accurate, actionable information and insights and a complete picture of the complex and changing marketplace that companies need to innovate and grow.

Our approach marries proprietary Nielsen data with other data sources to help clients around the world understand what's happening now, what's happening next, and how to best act on this knowledge. An S&P 500 company, Nielsen has operations in over 90 countries, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com .

