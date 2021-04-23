Nielsen To Report First Quarter 2021 Results

NEW YORK, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN), today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter 2021 on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on that date. A press release will be available on the Company's website prior to the call.

Interested parties are required to register for the call in advance, using the registration link below. Once registered, participants will receive an email with dial-in information along with a unique access code and PIN used to enter the call. Participant Online Registration: https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/client/7438/q1-2021-nielsen-holdings-plc-earnings-conference-call/

A webcast can be found on Nielsen's Investor Relations website at http://nielsen.com/investors.

A replay of the event will be available on Nielsen's Investor Relations website, http://nielsen.com/investors from 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, May 6, 2021 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time, May 13, 2021. The replay can be accessed Participant Conference Replay Access: https://www.incommglobalevents.com/replay/5903/q1-2021-nielsen-holdings-plc-earnings-conference-call/ Replay Access Code: 948806

ABOUT NIELSEN

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a leading global data and analytics company that provides a holistic and objective understanding of the media industry. With offerings spanning audience measurement, audience outcomes and content, Nielsen offers its clients and partners simple solutions to complex questions and optimizes the value of their investments and growth strategies. It is the only company that can offer de-duplicated cross-media audience measurement. Audience is Everything™ to Nielsen and its clients, and Nielsen is committed to ensuring that every voice counts.

An S&P 500 company, Nielsen offers measurement and analytics service in nearly 60 countries. Learn more at www.nielsen.com or www.nielsen.com/investors and connect with us on twitter.com/Nielsen, linkedin.com/company/nielsen, facebook.com/Nielsen and instagram.com/lifeatnielsen.

SOURCE Nielsen Holdings plc

Related Links

http://www.nielsen.com

