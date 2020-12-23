Nieves Cuervo's memoire Estaré Siempre A Tu Lado, is revealing personal account of the harsh realities of the healthcare system in present day Cuba

In her book Estaré Siempre A Tu Lado , Nieves Cuervo recounts the horrors she faced in March 2014 when she visited Cuba with her husband and daughter. After the sudden death of her husband, she questions the myth that Cuba is a medical powerhouse. During the mourning process she starts a search for truth and recounts the so-called special period, a stage the country went through after the fall of the socialist bloc in Europe.

Being a doctor trained by the Socialist Revolution, she could not believe what her former colleagues shared with her. The vast majority of the doctors were on internationalist missions; the hospitals were dilapidated, lacking specialists, and managed by resident doctors and students. Dr. Cuervo returns to Cuba in 2016 and visits the hospital where her husband died, corroborating what she had already suspected."

Published by Page Publishing, Nieves Cuervo's new book Estaré Siempre A Tu Lado shares emotionally driven and thought-provoking circumstances in the author's life and work in the medical field. The book highlights the government's mismanagement and neglect of health and medicine for Cubans living in the country while selling the illusion to the world that the Cuban health system is one of the best.

Readers who wish to know the author's efforts as she faced challenging moments in her life and work can purchase Estaré Siempre A Tu Lado online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

