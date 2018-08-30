Nigeria Automotive Lubricants Market, 2018-2023 by Vehicle Type, Lubricant Type, Base Oil & Demand
The "Nigeria Automotive Lubricants Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Two-Wheeler, LCV, M&HCV & Tractors), By Lubricant Type (Engine Oil, Gear Oil, Grease & Others), By Base Oil, By Demand Category, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Nigeria automotive lubricants market is projected to reach $ 683 million by 2023
Increasing preference for vehicles for personal mobility and easy access to finance are among the key factors driving sales of automobiles in the country, which in turn is increasing demand for lubricants used in automobiles.
Shifting focus of several companies towards boosting their production base of lubricants, in addition to the rising trend of collaborations between original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and lubricant manufacturing companies, are expected to aid the country's automotive lubricants market during the forecast period.
Nigeria Automotive Lubricants Market, 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of automotive lubricants market in Nigeria:
- Automotive Lubricants Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Two-Wheeler, LCV, M&HCV & Tractors), By Lubricant Type (Engine Oil, Gear Oil, Grease & Others), By Base Oil, By Demand Category
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Some of the major players operating in Nigeria automotive lubricants market are
- Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (MPN)
- Chevron Nigeria Limited (Forte Oil Plc)
- Oando Marketing Ltd
- MRS Oil Nigeria Plc
- Grand Petroleum and Chemicals Limited
- Ammasco International Limited
- Shell Petroleum Development Company
- TOTAL Nigeria Plc
- Castrol Limited (Eterna Plc)
- Techno Oil Ltd
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
5. Nigeria Automotive Lubricants Market Outlook
6. Nigeria Passenger Car Automotive Lubricants Market Outlook
7. Nigeria Two-Wheeler Automotive Lubricants Market Outlook
8. Nigeria Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) Automotive Lubricants Market Outlook
9. Nigeria Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle Automotive Lubricants Market Outlook
10. Nigeria Tractors Automotive Lubricants Market Outlook
11. Import - Export Analysis
12. Market Dynamics
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
15. Pricing Analysis
16. Nigeria Economic Profile
17. Competitive Landscape
18. Strategic Recommendations
