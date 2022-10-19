Nigeria B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook - Featuring Jiji, Dominos Pizza, SoFresh, Slot, Travelstart, PayPorte & More

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nigeria B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook - 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals (Shopping, Travel, Food Service, Media & Entertainment, Technology), Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics - Q2 2022 Update" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the Q2 2022 B2C Ecommerce Survey, the market in Nigeria is expected to grow by 21.01% on annual basis to reach US$12.1 billion in 2022. The medium to the long-term growth story of the B2C Ecommerce industry in Nigeria promises to be attractive .

The B2C Ecommerce is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 14.37% during 2022-2026. The country's B2C Ecommerce Gross Merchandise Value will increase from US$10.0 billion in 2021 to reach US$20.8 billion by 2026. This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of B2C ecommerce market dynamics, covering over 100 KPIs in Nigeria.

Scope

This report provides a detailed data-driven look at the Nigeria B2C Ecommerce industry, covering various segments and highlighting areas of interest across the verticals in the industry. In addition, it provides a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics and future forecast.

Nigeria B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Gross Merchandise Volume Trend Analysis

Nigeria User Statistics and Ratios of Key Performance Indicators

  • User Statistics
  • Card Abandonment Rate and Product Return Rate
  • B2C Ecommerce Per Capita and GDP Per Capita
  • GDP Per Capita Trend Analysis

Nigeria B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players

  • Nigeria Retail Shopping Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Jiji, Jumia, Konga, PayPorte, Slot)
  • Nigeria Travel Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Bolt, GiDiCab, Rida, Travelstart, Wakanow)
  • Nigeria Food Service Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Chopnownow, Domino's Pizza, GoFood, Jumia Food, SoFresh )

Nigeria B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by B2C Ecommerce Segments (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

  • Retail Shopping ( breakdown by clothing, footwear & accessories, health, beauty and personal care, food & beverage, appliances and electronics, home improvement, books, music & video, toys & hobby, auto)
  • Travel and Hospitality (breakdown by air travel, train & bus, taxi service, hotels & resorts)
  • Online Food Service (breakdown by aggregators, direct to consumer)
  • Media and Entertainment (breakdown by streaming services, movies & events, theme parks & gaming)
  • Healthcare and Wellness
  • Technology Products and Services
  • Other segments

Nigeria B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Shopping Sales Channel

  • Platform to Consumer
  • Direct to Consumer
  • Consumer to Consumer

Nigeria B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

  • Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel
  • Aggregator App - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Direct to Consumer - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Nigeria B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Online Food Service Sales Channel

  • Aggregator App
  • Direct to Consumer

Nigeria B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Engagement Model (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

  • Website Based
  • Live Streaming

Nigeria B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Location (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

  • Cross Border
  • Domestic

Nigeria B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Device (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

  • Mobile
  • Desktop

Nigeria B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Operating System

  • iOS/macOS
  • Android
  • Other Operating Systems

Nigeria B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by City

  • Tier 1
  • Tier 2
  • Tier 3

Nigeria B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

  • Credit Card
  • Debit Card
  • Bank Transfer
  • Prepaid Card
  • Digital & Mobile Wallet
  • Cash
  • Other Digital Payment

Nigeria B2C Ecommerce Consumer Demographics

  • Market Share by Age Group
  • Market Share by Income Level
  • Market Share by Gender

Reasons to buy

  • In-depth Understanding of B2C Ecommerce Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2017-2026). Understand market dynamics through essential KPIs such as Gross Merchandise Value, Volume, and Average Value Per Transaction.
  • Insights into Opportunity by B2C Ecommerce Categories: Get market dynamics by sales channel to assess emerging opportunities across various segments.
  • Detailed analysis of market share by key players across key B2C ecommerce verticals.
  • Insights into Opportunities across key B2C verticals: Retail shopping, travel & hospitality, online food service, media and entertainment, healthcare and wellness, and technology products & services.
  • Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate a B2C ecommerce strategy; assess market-specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the B2C ecommerce industry.
  • Get Insights into Consumer Attitude and Behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key B2C ecommerce KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level.

Companies Mentioned

  • Jiji
  • Jumia
  • Konga
  • PayPorte
  • Slot
  • Chopnownow
  • Dominos Pizza
  • GoFood
  • Jumia Food
  • SoFresh
  • Bolt
  • GiDiCab
  • Rida
  • Travelstart
  • Wakanow

