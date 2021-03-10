Night of Lights OC and First Class Events Brings Prom Night Safely Back to Southern California Schools with "Prom on Wheels"

Prom on Wheels offers students a unique and fun alternative to the traditional prom experience that will deliver memories for a lifetime. The immersive in-car experience is filled with epic audio and visual displays, live performances and entertainment, while being in compliance with all county, state and health department guidelines.

"We are so excited to offer an incredible experience for high school students to enjoy their prom this year. As we all know, last year there was no prom and we wanted to make sure that didn't happen again by offering a unique, safe and fun alternative!" said Hollie Keeton, president of First Class Events. "This multi-million-dollar production is sure to give kids a true prom experience that touches on all the key elements of a traditional prom plus something very unique that they will remember forever."

The one-mile drive-thru Prom on Wheels experience includes:

A glowing "Red Carpet" Tunnel arrival to start the celebration, evoking the traditional walk down the red carpet

Several imaginative zones featuring life size props, stages and special effects

A DJ pumping music through a select FM channel in each car, coordinated to festival-like scenes with pulsing lights, video screens, lasers, and fog that immerse students in the experience

Light tunnels animated to the music

LED monitors featuring custom logos and graphics throughout the route, allowing each school to create its own unique experience for their students

Presentation of the Prom Court and Crowning of the King and Queen

A trip down the disco ball tunnel to simulate the last dance

The coveted prom photo to wrap up the experience

"This event is a perfect opportunity to celebrate all the struggles this senior class has had to weather over this past year, and we are so elated that we get to do this," said Dylan Bernstein, Spring ASB President at Long Beach Wilson High School. "To have the opportunity itself to participate in a drive-thru event that is so well planned and safe, is a testament to all the pivoting and thinking differently our class has had to do!"

"The concept of Prom on Wheels is absolutely fantastic," said Melanie Kermode, parent at Newport Harbor High School. "For a full year now, there has been very little for our kids to look forward to. I am beyond grateful to have this opportunity for my son to actually get a prom, one that is safe, exciting and looks like so much fun!"

"We know that Prom on Wheels is going to create and deliver a sensory experience like no other for our students," said Cynthia L. Lee, Activities Director at Norco High School. "There will be so many opportunities to create and share memorable moments during this colorful, exciting evening specially designed for our students. This is a once in a lifetime high school prom experience!"

In-car treats are available for pre-order online when purchasing tickets before entering the Prom on Wheels experience. Food selection ranges from pizza to chicken tenders, and Mom's Bakeshoppe cookie buckets to warm popcorn buckets, and much more. Food and beverages are available to order online by 10am on the date of admission and will be available to pick-up prior to entering the drive-thru experience.

Prom on Wheels is now accepting reservations for high schools interested in exclusive timeslots and nights from April 15th through June 5th. Select nights are also available for high school students whose school does not have an exclusive arrangement. Tickets start at $79 per car for up to 4 passengers, and $99 per car for 5 to 8 passengers. Reserve your high school's night or purchase tickets now as sessions are limited at www.PromOnWheels.com .

