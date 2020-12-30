Night of Lights OC Celebrates the New Year with PAW Patrol and a Salute to Community Heroes Night with FREE Admission for Healthcare and Frontline Workers

"We are excited to end our Night of Lights OC run with a special thank you to our community heroes with healthcare and frontline workers," said Mark Entner, executive producer of Night of Lights OC. "Their selfless efforts have been and continue to be truly amazing to get us all through this global pandemic. We couldn't think of a better way to end our inaugural Night of Lights OC drive-thru experience than inviting them as our special guests on our last night on January 10th."

PAW Patrol Special Guests

Families will be delighted to have the opportunity to see either Chase, Skye or Marshall at Night of Lights OC each night in January. One special PAW Patrol guest will be welcoming visitors while they safely drive through the Hall of Presents.

January 10th: Salute to Community Heroes with Healthcare and Frontline Workers

On Sunday, January 10, Night of Lights OC will honor local community heroes with healthcare and frontline workers. Eligible guests can use the online code "HERO" to register online for a limited number of FREE tickets for this special night. Guests must show relevant ID for onsite verification with their online ticket for Jan. 10.

Pre-Order and On-Site In-Car Food Treats

Seasonal favorite treats are available before entering the Night of Lights OC experience through pre-order when purchasing tickets. Hot cocoa, cinnamon sugar donuts, as well as Mom's Bake Shoppe cookie buckets and brownies, tamales, 'Family 4 Pack' meals, and much more. Food is available to order online by 10 a.m. on the date of admission and can be picked up prior to entering the drive-thru experience in front of the Pacific Amphitheatre. Seasonal food favorites are also available on-site in front of the Pacific Amphitheatre as an option for drive-thru ordering and pick-up.

WHEN: Night of Lights OC continues every night now through Jan. 10. with time sessions from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

WHERE: OC Fair & Event Center; 88 Fair Dr. Costa Mesa, CA 92626

TICKETS & PRICING: Entry to the event is through online ticket purchases only at NightOfLightsOC.com with limited reservations available per time session. Special New Year pricing is available on select days and times starting at $39.99 per vehicle (up to five people). Larger vehicle tickets (six to nine people) start at $59.99 on select nights. Vehicle height is limited to 8 feet or less, due to the light tunnels.

CONTACT: For more information, visit NightOfLightsOC.com or follow us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram @NightofLightsOC.

SOURCE Winter Fest OC