Night Vision Devices Market to grow by USD 3.02 billion | Technavio

Aug 13, 2021, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the night vision devices market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.02 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. American Technologies Network Corp., ASELSAN AS, BAE Systems Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., FLIR Systems Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Raytheon Co., Thales Group, United Technologies Corp., and Vista Outdoor Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increased applications in military operations will offer immense growth opportunities, low adoption rates due to the high cost will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Night Vision Devices Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Night Vision Devices Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Goggles
- Cameras
- Scopes
- Others.
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- MEA.
Night Vision Devices Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our night vision devices market report covers the following areas:
- Night Vision Devices Market size
- Night Vision Devices Market trends
- Night Vision Devices Market industry analysis
This study identifies the increase in military expenditure as one of the prime reasons driving the night vision devices market growth during the next few years.
Night Vision Devices Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Night Vision Devices Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Night Vision Devices Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Night Vision Devices Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist night vision devices market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the night vision devices market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the night vision devices market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of night vision devices market vendors
