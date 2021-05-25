NightDragon, Crosschq Partner to Scale Portfolio Company Hiring with Top-Quality Candidates

SAN FRANCISCO, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NightDragon, a dedicated cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy investment firm, today announced a new partnership with Crosschq, the pioneer of a new software category for the recruiting industry called Human Intelligence Hiring™, to ensure its portfolio companies have access to the innovative technology they need to validate the top-quality talent and scale high-growth companies.

Crosschq provides intelligence-based technology that helps companies better source, screen and onboard talent, as well as reduce overall time spent on hiring and reference checks. Its crowd empowered 360-degree reference checks fulfill a critical role in the hiring and employee retention process, ensuring companies can more quickly and holistically verify candidate backgrounds and credentials.

"Employees are the heart and soul of any company and hiring the best and brightest talent is key to driving scale at high-growth companies. We are proud to support our portfolio companies by partnering with leading organizations like Crosschq to drive value at every stage of the hiring cycle and help find, hire and retain the best talent in the industry," said Dave DeWalt, founder and managing director, NightDragon.

Case studies have indicated that this innovative analytics-based approach to hiring and background checks helps drive a 40% increase in retention for a new hire's first year of employment and increase hiring from underrepresented groups by 32%. Under this partnership, NightDragon portfolio companies will receive preferred pricing for Crosschq's unique pre-hiring assessments, reference checks and data-driven hiring services.

"Crosschq is proud to support NightDragon's portfolio and ensure they have the high-quality talent they need to deliver the next-generation of high-growth cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy companies. We look forward to supporting further growth for these companies in the months and years to come," said Mike Fitzsimmons, CEO and Co-Founder of Crosschq.

The Crosschq-NightDragon partnership is part of a new formalized ND Talent program designed to deliver innovative value and benefits exclusive to portfolio companies. These benefits are designed to address high priority areas for NightDragon Network companies, including talent hiring and retention, through the orchestration of master agreements, launching of new tools, educational events and direct operational support from the NightDragon team.

"The competition and demand for top development and cybersecurity talent are fiercer than ever. NightDragon's extensive industry network and commitment to supporting its portfolio companies with dedicated hiring resources is unique in the industry and provides our team at SafeGuard Cyber with the critical resources and access we need to achieve new levels of success," said Jim Zuffoletti, CEO & Co-Founder at SafeGuard Cyber.

NightDragon is an investment firm focused on growth and late-stage investments within the cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy industries. Its platform and vast industry network provide unparalleled threat insights, deal flow, market leverage and operating expertise to drive portfolio company growth and increase shareholder value. The NightDragon team has more than 25 years of operational and market expertise and was founded by Dave DeWalt and Ken Gonzalez, who served as senior executives leading technology companies such as Documentum, EMC, Siebel Systems (Oracle), McAfee, Mandiant, Avast and FireEye. To learn more, visit www.nightdragon.com.

Crosschq™ has pioneered Human Intelligence Hiring™, the next essential software category for building great companies and optimizing quality of hire. Through proprietary software and science, Crosschq gathers people-driven insights from job seekers and those who know them best and converts those insights into predictive data. Crosschq data can be used to ensure people and businesses are well-matched, creating long-term, successful employees and winning workplace cultures. The company's cloud-based SaaS solutions were built with a talent-first approach that prioritizes trust and transparency, minimizes bias, and protects privacy. Founded in 2018, Crosschq is backed by Tiger Global Management, GGV Capital, Bessemer Ventures Partners, SAP, Slack Fund, Intersect Capital, Rocketship.VC and other well-known Silicon Valley investors. To learn more, visit crosschq.com.

