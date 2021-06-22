NightDragon Launches New Program to Scale Portfolio Company Growth in Government Markets

"Our portfolio companies offer many innovative solutions that can deliver next-generation security capabilities for federal, state, local and international governments. NightDragon is proud to drive increased collaboration between our companies and government decision-makers to jointly achieve the mission of protecting critical networks from today's most serious cybersecurity threats," said Dave DeWalt, Founder and Managing Director, NightDragon.

ND Government Services brings together decades of leadership and executive experience to help NightDragon's portfolio companies successfully grow their government businesses. The team has a unique familiarity with and experience navigating federal, state, local and international markets and will provide advisory support on navigating government procurement cycles, building government sales and channel strategies, meeting regulation and compliance standards, obtaining certifications such as FedRAMP and building strategic relationships with key government decision-makers.

Gronberg will drive the formalization and expansion of these offerings under ND Government Services alongside existing NightDragon advisors and partners, which include former National Security Agency Director Admiral Michael Rogers; government IT solutions provider Carahsoft; law firm Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP, former Commander of the U.K. Joint Forces Command Chris Deverell and former Commander of the Israel Defense Force's Technology & Intelligence Unit 8200 Nadav Zafrir.

Gronberg joins NightDragon after serving as Vice President of Government Affairs for leading cybersecurity companies CrowdStrike and Forescout Technologies. She has a proven track record of fostering stronger collaboration between company and government stakeholders, driving increased company sales and enabling program success. She has also run her own government relations consulting firm, taught as a professor at Georgetown University's prestigious Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service and served as Subcommittee Staff Director on the U.S. Senate Committee on Appropriations.

"Ensuring that government agencies have access to cutting-edge security technologies is a mission that has resonated with me throughout my career. I am thrilled to continue to serve this mission at NightDragon as part of the best security-focused investment team in the world," said Katherine Gronberg, Head of Government Services, NightDragon.

"Katherine has a proven track record of working with government officials to evolve thinking on cybersecurity and help them design and implement effective programs. I can think of no better person to lead these efforts at NightDragon and help us bridge the gap between innovators in the startup community and government decision-makers," DeWalt said.

NightDragon is an investment and advisory firm focused on growth and late-stage investments within the cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy industries. Its platform and vast industry network provide unparalleled threat insights, deal flow, market leverage and operating expertise to drive portfolio company growth and increase shareholder value. The NightDragon team has more than 25 years of operational and market expertise and was founded by Dave DeWalt and Ken Gonzalez, who served as senior executives leading technology companies such as Documentum, EMC, Siebel Systems (Oracle), McAfee, Mandiant, Avast and FireEye.

