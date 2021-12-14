NIGHTINGALE PARTNERS LLC INVESTS IN NON-EMERGENCY MEDICAL TRANSPORTATION COMPANY ROUNDTRIP TO FUEL ITS MEDICARE ADVANTAGE OFFERING

WASHINGTON, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nightingale Partners LLC ("NP"), a leading health care advisory firm and investment fund, today announced a strategic partnership and investment into Roundtrip, a Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) Logistics Software as a Service platform specializing in the coordination, dispatch and monitoring associated with patient transportation. Nightingale's syndicated investment in Roundtrip included the participation of esteemed healthcare leaders, including NationsBenefits CEO and COO, Glenn & Michael Parker, Centauri Health Solutions CEO, Adam Miller, former Executive Vice President of Anthem, Ken Goulet, and Pulse8 Founder and entrepreneur, John Criswell.

"A quality experience to and from your medical care provider is often the difference between patients participating in cost avoidance measures that prioritize preventive care and acute, fee-based services in response to emergency events." said Managing Principal, Jordan Buxton-Punch, who led the Nightingale Capital Partners deal team. "Mark and his team have purpose-built a dynamic logistics technology that continues to fortify MCO partners' transportation benefit to meet the quality and customer experience standards paramount to every patient's care coordination."

Roundtrip uses its technology platform to coordinate transportation on behalf of healthcare providers, medical transportation companies, and patients with specific health care conditions and associated needs. The system dispatches four distinct categories of automobile, including Rideshare, medical sedans, non-emergency ambulances and wheelchair vans according to an individual's distinct medical circumstance and the available insurance coverage.

"Every Medicare Advantage plan is thinking about how the social determinants of health fit into their supplemental benefit strategy and, in particular, transportation", said Mark Switaj, Founder and CEO of Roundtrip. "There is a strong correlation between being over age 65, not owning a vehicle and the need for transportation. Roundtrip can craft ride benefits and business rules to empower patients and care teams to effectively prescribe a 'dosage' of transportation that can remove the barriers to accessing healthcare and likely prevent the member from having an acute encounter."

About Nightingale Partners LLC: Nightingale is an advisory firm and investment fund connecting capital to payers and providers of care to the medically underserved, based in Washington, DC. Nightingale was founded by John Gorman, Founder and CEO of Gorman Health Group and former Assistant Director of HCFA, now CMS. Nightingale's mission is to improve the quality of care and reduce unnecessary health care expenditures for our most vulnerable patients through advanced technology, locally-curated social services providers, and innovative financing to address Social Determinants of Health (SDOH).

About Roundtrip: Roundtrip is the leading digital transportation solution for better health outcomes. We provide a simple ride-ordering software that connects ride requests to a community of qualified transportation companies. The company is leading the industry in reducing patient no-shows and creating organizational efficiencies through improved ride management

Roundtrip is built for healthcare professionals — care coordinators, social workers, nurses, and other transport requestors —and offers easy-to-use online and mobile platforms that connect riders with non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT). Roundtrip is a comprehensive solution that supports all levels of transport: medical cars, wheelchair vans, stretcher vehicles, ALS/BLS ambulances, all payers, and all trips delivered when and where they are needed.

Roundtrip is doing more than expanding access to care; we are changing how people manage their health in their everyday lives. As we address social determinants of health and aging in place, Roundtrip is driven to deliver engaged and empowered transportation experiences for riders.

