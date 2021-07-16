Nightlife in Albuquerque Is Getting A Lot Brighter With The Announcement Of "Electric Nights"

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The nightlife entertainment scene in Albuquerque is getting back online and local hotspots are planning to make this summer the hottest on record - in the coolest of ways. Electric Playhouse today announced the launch of its 'Electric Nights,' where they transform their immersive play-spaces into a Nightlife Venue - complete with DJs, Live Music, Signature Cocktails, and Immersive Gaming.

Max Beck, who led events for Meow Wolf before joining the Electric Playhouse team, has a vision of bringing both national and local acts into an environment that is one of a kind.

"It's thrilling to be producing shows at Electric Playhouse," says Beck. "This is the kind of venue where anything is possible and each event takes place in the artist's world. We're just getting started - the dance floor only becomes more immersive from here."

The summer series of events is bringing some of the most exciting names in dance music to the venue. First up is Dirtybird up-and-comer Nala (July 30). From there the shows keep heating up with house music legend Doc Martin (Aug 6), tech house master VNSSA (Aug 21), and rising 25 year old queer rapper/producer/DJ Wreckno (Sept 17). This series will focus on DJs with a world class sound from L-Acoustic. (Buy Tickets Here)

Electric Playhouse will continue to broaden its offering with Art Experiences, New Mexico United Watch Parties, and Geeks Who Drink.

Since reopening its doors on June 2nd with a full calendar of events, immersive dining experiences, coding and robotic camps, and new interactive gaming for the whole family, Electric Playhouse has continued to see success and community support. Both local Burquenos and out-of-town visitors have been excited about the opportunity to eat and play in an environment that comes to life through color, sounds, and interactive technology.

They also offer private bookings for events including corporate retreats, birthday parties, and weddings - the facility can be customized to fit the needs of whatever special occasion you would like to celebrate.

Electric Playhouse is an Albuquerque-based company that utilizes artist-driven interactive projections to transform empty spaces into immersive gaming and dining experiences.

Be sure to visit ElectricPlayhouse.com to find out more and purchase tickets.

URL: ElectricPlayhouse.com

IG: @playelectric

Max Beck - Music Events Director

[email protected]

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12877728

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Electric Playhouse