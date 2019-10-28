Nights Of Lights Holiday Spectacular Series Of Events Premieres At Hillsdale Shopping Center
Oct 28, 2019, 15:28 ET
WHAT:
Hillsdale Shopping Center presents "NIGHTS OF LIGHTS" HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR, a pageantry of events taking place on three consecutive Friday nights – November 22, 29 and December 6, 2019. Each night features the magic of a synchronized holiday tree and fountain light show on Hillsdale's new outdoor plaza, along with a unique and different line up each week of dazzling entertainment and activities for the entire family to experience. Each night's event begins at 6pm.
Friday, November 22nd line-up includes:
Friday, November 29th program features:
Friday, December 6th presents:
Throughout the holiday season enjoy:
Santa hours vary by day.
For a full schedule of holiday activities and events, visit Hillsdale.com or call Hillsdale's Concierge at 650-571-1029.
WHEN:
Fridays – November 22, 26 & December 6 ~~ 6-8pm
WHERE
Hillsdale Shopping Center – OUTDOOR PLAZA
60 31st Ave.
San Mateo, CA 94403
WHO:
Hillsdale Shopping Center is a leading San Mateo shopping destination that offers more than 120 specialty stores and restaurants. Tenants include anchors Nordstrom, and Macy's as well as specialty shops H&M, White House Black Market, Trader Joe's, Michael Kors, Pandora, DSW, LEGO®, Guitar Center, Vans, and more. Additionally, the shopping center offers several restaurants including MidiCi The Neapolitan Pizza Company, Yayoi Japanese Teishoku, Paul Martin's American Grill, The Cheesecake Factory, California Pizza Kitchen, The Counter Custom Built Burgers, and Andersen Bakery. Hillsdale Shopping Center is located at Sixty 31st Ave. in San Mateo, Calif., off Hwy 101. For more information visit www.hillsdale.com or call 650-571-1029.
Contact:
Christine Kupczak
Marketing
Hillsdale Shopping Center
650.345.8222
