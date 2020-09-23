NIH Director Dr. Francis S. Collins to provide update on COVID-19 therapeutic and vaccine developments at National Press Club Newsmaker Sept. 28

WASHINGTON, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Francis S. Collins, M.D., Ph.D., the 16th Director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) will deliver brief remarks and engage in a virtual Q&A on the latest COVID-19 therapeutic and vaccine developments and how the agency is helping to promote research and engagement in communities hardest hit by COVID-19 at a National Press Club Virtual Newsmaker presentation on Monday, September 28 at 3:30 p.m.

This one-hour program will stream live on the Club's website and YouTube Channel, and is accessible to both the media and members of the general public free-of-charge. Viewers can send their questions for Dr. Collins in advance or during the live program via email to [email protected].

Appointed by former President Barack Obama in 2009 and selected by President Trump to continue to serve as NIH Director in the current administration, Dr. Collins oversees the work of the largest supporter of biomedical research in the world. Prior to his appointment, Dr. Collins, a physician-geneticist noted for his landmark discoveries of disease genes, served as director of the National Human Genome Research institute at NIH from 1993-2008, where he led the International Human Genome Project.

